LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think you’re a smart bettor?

You might be — but even seasoned gamblers fall for a few of the “rules” that sportsbooks secretly love.

In its newest feature, Six Sports Betting Myths That Are Killing Your Bankroll , Bookmakers Review breaks down the biggest betting misconceptions that cost players real money every single week.

From the old “always fade the public” mindset to the confidence trap of “betting bigger after a few wins,” these habits sound sharp but often end up padding the sportsbook’s profits, not yours.

It’s the kind of inside look that makes you stop mid-scroll and think — “Wait, do I actually do that?”

As Managing Editor at Bookmakers Review, Frank Ammirante explains, “These myths give bettors a sense of control. They sound clever, but they’re really just clever ways to lose. Once you see the logic behind them, you can start making smarter, more consistent plays.”

The article walks readers through six of the most common traps in sports betting, including:

Myth #1 – Always Fade the Public: Why betting against everyone isn't as smart as it sounds.



Myth #2 – Follow the Sharps: What really happens when you jump on "smart money."



Myth #3 – Bet More When You're Hot: How streaks trick your brain into bad bankroll management.



Myth #4 – Line Movement Means Everything: Why not every odds shift tells the truth.



Myth #5 – Safer Player Props Are Smarter: How "easy wins" quietly bleed your balance.



Myth #6 – The Revenge Game Is Real: Why emotion rarely beats math.



Whether you’re new to sports betting or have been in the game for years, this guide will probably hit close to home.

And that’s the point — by understanding how these myths work, you can finally stop handing the house an unnecessary edge.

For more insights, expert analysis, and betting resources that actually help you win smarter, visit BookmakersReview.com .

About Bookmakers Review

Since 1999, Bookmakers Review has been a trusted authority on sports betting, delivering in-depth analysis, rankings, and resources to help bettors make smarter decisions.

Beyond sports, Bookmakers Review also covers cultural and political trends — from Time Magazine’s Person of the Year to Podcast of the Year to U.S. presidential race odds — giving readers a comprehensive view of where the action is.