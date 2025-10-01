Nevada Tops, Delaware Flops: Bookmakers Review Reveals the Best and Worst States for Sports Bettors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports betting is booming nationwide, but not all states are created equal when it comes to how well their residents play the game.

A new report from Bookmakers Review highlights the states where bettors consistently outsmart the sportsbooks — and where locals are more likely to get burned.

Read the full article here: The Best and Worst States for Sports Bettors

The Winners vs. The Losers

From Nevada’s dominance as the King of Sports Betting to Delaware’s harsh reality as the Bettor’s Graveyard, the rankings tell a story of where America’s sharpest betting minds — and weakest habits — are found.

Nevada remains the gold standard, with decades of betting culture shaping disciplined, successful players.

“These numbers tell a fascinating story,” said Frank Ammirante, Managing Editor at Bookmakers Review. “Some states have cultures of informed, disciplined bettors who know how to stretch their dollar, while in other places, locals just can’t seem to beat the house. It’s an eye-opening snapshot of how betting success varies across America.”

Why It Matters

This analysis moves beyond just odds and point spreads, shining a light on how culture, experience, and discipline influence sports betting success.

The findings are already sparking conversation among fans who want to know: is my state full of sharps — or are we feeding the sportsbooks?

Bookmakers Review also released a series of shareable graphics illustrating the results, including “The King of Sports Betting” (Nevada) and “The Bettor’s Graveyard” (Delaware), designed for easy use across news and social platforms.

About Bookmakers Review

Since 1999, Bookmakers Review has been a trusted authority on sports betting, delivering in-depth analysis, rankings, and resources to help bettors make smarter decisions.

Beyond sports, Bookmakers Review also covers cultural and political trends — from Time Magazine’s Person of the Year to Podcast of the Year to U.S. presidential race odds — giving readers a comprehensive view of where the action is.