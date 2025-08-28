MEDIA ADVISORY - Workers Address Trump & Carney Attacks on Labour Day

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: This year’s Labour Day parade theme is A Canada for Workers: Made Here, Paid Here. As workers continue to fight for racial, social, economic and climate justice, they face twin attacks on both of the fronts of this year’s parade theme.

Made Here: US President Trump continues to attack our ability to make goods here with a constantly shifting array of tariffs causing massive uncertainly for workers leading to layoffs in key sectors like steel and manufacturing.

Paid Here: newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney keeps attacking workers’ ability to bargain for better wages, interfering on behalf of employers in several labour disputes including rail, ports, and most recently postal workers and flight attendants.

The 154th Labour Day Parade celebrates the impact of workers on our society and is held by the Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

WHO: Representatives from:

Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Canadian Union of Postal Workers

CUPE Flight Attendants

United Steel Workers

Canadian Labour Congress

WHEN: 8:50am, Monday, Sept 1st, 2025

WHERE: University Ave & Armoury St

WHY:

US tariffs and constant economic uncertainty with Canada’s largest trading partner have had major negative impacts on workers. Ontario's economy shed 38,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2025. Most of the losses are in the manufacturing sector and are thought to be due to newly imposed U.S. tariffs on exports.

The Canadian government has been fighting workers on behalf of employers, forcing unions back to work at an unprecedented rate. More back to work orders were handed down in 2024 than any other year in Canadian history – 7 times.

The government has been using a new tool to violate the rights of workers - section 107. Section 107 is said to “secure industrial peace and promote conditions favourable to settlement” but the opposite has been true: their interference has been an abysmal failure.

By ordering workers back to work and preventing them from bargaining better wages and conditions, the government has poisoned the bargaining climate and made settlements less likely, leading to more disruption and longer work stoppages. All in the name of padding employer profits and keeping worker wages low.





Geordie Dent

Toronto & York Region Labour Council



