Privia Health ACOs Delivered $233+ Million in Total Savings in the 2024 Performance Year of Medicare Shared Savings Program, a 32% Year-over-Year Increase

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) achieved shared savings of $233.1 million through the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for the 2024 performance year, a 32% increase from 2023. The nine ACOs (collectively, Privia Quality Network or PQN) managed over $2.5 billion in healthcare benchmark spend through approximately 3,280 providers delivering high-value, cost-efficient care to approximately 194,700 Medicare beneficiaries in 2024.

"Our strong performance in the 2024 Medicare Shared Savings Program underscores the effectiveness of our physician-led approach," stated Dr. Bartley Bryt, Chief Medical Officer. "By putting physicians in the driver’s seat and equipping them with essential tools and technology, we are effectively managing the total cost of care, leading to improved outcomes for nearly 195,000 Medicare beneficiaries and significant shared savings."

Dr. Bryt further elaborated, "This success also highlights the value of data-driven tools and strategic tactics for our physician partners. Empowering doctors and aligning incentives creates a win-win-win situation: better results for patients, the healthcare system, and the physicians providing care in our communities."

Privia Quality Network’s MSSP performance highlights for 2024:

Earned savings for all nine ACOs and delivered an aggregate savings rate of 9.3%

Its Mid-Atlantic ACO realized the highest savings rate (10.6%) compared with all ACOs with more than 40,000 attributed lives participating in the MSSP

Achieved beneficiary expenditures 8% lower than median ACO and 22% below fee-for-service Medicare

Delivered inpatient facility spend 13% lower than median ACO and 28% lower than fee-for-service Medicare

Achieved outpatient facility spend 23% lower than median ACO and 35% lower than fee-for-service Medicare

Realized emergency department visits 17% lower than median ACO and 25% below fee-for-service Medicare

Achieved an aggregate quality score of 89%

Three out of nine ACOs had greater than 50% year-over-year growth in earned savings per patient

Privia Quality Network supports physician practices and more than 1.38 million attributed lives in CMS Medicare programs, Medicare Advantage, Commercial, and Medicaid arrangements. Since 2014, PQN has delivered total shared savings across these programs of over $1.5 billion, including $922 million through participation in the MSSP.

Financial Guidance Update

Based on Privia's 2024 MSSP results, management has preliminarily increased its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full-year 2025 to a range of $113 to $116 million. Since the Company is only midway through the third quarter, it expects to provide an update for all of its full-year 2025 guidance metrics when it reports third quarter 2025 financial results in early November 2025.

