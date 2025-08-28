Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Three-Month Q2 ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”), and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Reported a net loss of $2,916,944 .

. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1,611,985 , reflecting continued advancement of AI-powered drug candidates.

were , reflecting continued advancement of AI-powered drug candidates. General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1,213,489 including investor & public relations and exchange-related fees.

were including investor & public relations and exchange-related fees. Operating expense cash burn (non-IFRS measure) was approximately $2.65 million .

was approximately . Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2025 were $1.88 million.



Recent Corporate Highlights

Private Placement Financing: On June 6, 2025, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 7,110,300 equity units (71,103,000 pre-consolidation) for gross proceeds of approximately $3.56 million and a concurrent $1.35 million unsecured convertible debenture financing. Each unit consisted of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $1.00 post-consolidation ($0.10 pre-consolidation) for 24 months from the date of issuance.

Effective June 24, 2025, the Company implemented a 1-for-10 share consolidation. Following the consolidation, there were issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2025. Convertible Debentures: During Q2, the Company recorded accretion expense of $38,817 and issued shares for accrued interest in accordance with the debenture terms.



Subsequent Events

On June 30, 2025, the Company announced its intention to amend certain outstanding warrants and unsecured convertible debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $1.45 million . Amendments remain subject to TSXV approval.

. Amendments remain subject to TSXV approval. On July 24, 2025, the Company announced a warrant exercise incentive program to encourage early exercise of certain outstanding warrants.

On July 29, 2025, the Company granted 540,000 stock options post-consolidation to consultants, employees, officers, and directors, exercisable at $0.70 per share with a vesting period of six months over three years.



Selected Financial Results for Q2 2025:

June 30, 2025

$ Dec 31, 2024

$ Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,882,886 1,312,743 Working Capital 622,851 321,442 Intangible Assets 3,711,622 3,977,473 Total Assets 6,554,120 6,240,920 Total Liabilities 3,338,110 1,942,005 Deficit (20,076,327 ) (14,997,929 )

Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss – Q2 Three months ended June 30

June 30, 2025

$ June 30, 2024

$ Research & Development 1,611,985 479,785 General and Administrative 1,213,489 276,183 Net loss and comprehensive loss (2,916,944 ) (820,720 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.18 ) (0.12 ) Operating expense cash burn* 2,653,997 584,535 Weighted average shares outstanding 15,909,657 (post) 7,070,929 (post)

“Operating expense cash burn” = R&D + G&A less non-cash items. This is a non-IFRS measure without a standardized meaning under IFRS.

Rakovina Therapeutics’ financial statements as filed with SEDAR can be accessed from the Company’s website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

