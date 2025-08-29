STACK Infrastructure Reinforces Responsible Development Principles through Project Jupiter in New Mexico

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced today its role in Project Jupiter, a proposed next-generation data center campus in Doña Ana County. STACK is collaborating with BorderPlex Digital Assets (“BorderPlex”), a growth infrastructure company, on the project, which would represent one of the largest private investments in New Mexico’s history and is designed to bring thousands of jobs, generate hundreds of millions of dollars in local New Mexican tax revenue, safeguard community water supplies, and meet its own power needs without impacting local ratepayers.

“We’re excited for the major impact this historic opportunity will have in helping our economy grow. As we continue conversations with the community, our focus remains on ensuring this investment builds a strong and sustainable future for the next generations of Doña Ana County,” said Scott Andrews, Doña Ana County Manager.

The project is planned to invest up to $165 billion over its term. Project construction is projected to create more than 2,500 jobs, with at least 750 permanent high-quality jobs coming when the project is operational. Planned investments include more than $300 million in direct payments to Doña Ana County to support schools, infrastructure, and local services. All site infrastructure is structured to be privately funded, with no public money borrowed and no financial risk to county taxpayers. In keeping with STACK’s Development Principles of responsible siting, local partnership, sustainability leadership, and community stewardship, Project Jupiter is designed to ensure that growth aligns with community needs.

“At STACK, our responsible development principles are the foundation for every project we pursue,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas and STACK EMEA. “With Project Jupiter, our responsibility is clear: to earn the trust of the community by building in a way that is transparent, accountable, and aligned with local priorities.”

For the people of Doña Ana County, protecting safe and reliable water supplies is a top priority. Project Jupiter’s data centers are designed with a cooling system that requires only a one-time fill, keeping ongoing water use to a minimum. In practice, consumption would be limited to domestic needs only, similar to an office building serving 750 employees. Beyond minimizing its own use, the project includes tens of millions of dollars in planned investments in county drinking water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, strengthening community systems and supporting long-term growth.

“Growth infrastructure isn’t just about powering tomorrow’s technology – it’s about putting communities first,” said Lanham Napier, Chairman of BorderPlex Digital Assets. “This project is deeply personal to me. For years, I’ve dreamed of improving lives by creating real economic opportunity in the border region. What excites me most is that we’re doing this the right way: creating permanent jobs for local residents, renewing investment in critical infrastructure, and laying the foundation for clean water access in the community. We’re proud to work with partners who share our vision for building infrastructure to drive economic growth and help realize the promise of Doña Ana County through responsible, community-first development.”

For residents and businesses across New Mexico, reliable and affordable electricity is essential. Project Jupiter is bringing its own power, including a dedicated, on-site microgrid to power the campus independently, ensuring there is no impact on local electric bills or supply reliability. The microgrid system is designed to add new electricity generation capacity for the project itself, operate with advanced controls and real-time monitoring, and comply with the state’s Energy Transition Act.

Together with its community-focused water and power design, Project Jupiter represents a long-term commitment to responsible development. By creating thousands of jobs, investing in critical infrastructure, and prioritizing the protection of community resources, STACK and BorderPlex are presenting a project that aligns economic growth with the values of Doña Ana County and the state of New Mexico.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: https://www.stackinfra.com/.

About BorderPlex Digital Assets

BorderPlex Digital Assets is pioneering the development of Growth Infrastructure Campuses, combining power, water, land, industrial cooling, fiber, and compute in a single location. This unified platform is purpose-built to support innovation from data centers, advanced manufacturing, and logistics. The company's flagship campus in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, represents a new model for growth infrastructure – powering economic development and addressing critical resource challenges for the community.

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a829c250-5752-4586-9def-55050d747aeb.