Ackermans & van Haaren: First-Half 2025 Results

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,





Ackermans & van Haaren publishes today its Half-Year 2025 Results

Strong results of core participations support the growth of Ackermans & van Haaren’s H1 2025 profit to 273 million euros (+36%)

Record half-year results at DEME, Delen Private Bank, Bank Van Breda and SIPEF

Significant improvement of results at Nextensa

Outlook (strengthened): net profit for the full-year 2025 is expected to increase by at least 15%

Positive net cash position of 431 million euros

Please find annexed the full press release.

Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment