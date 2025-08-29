Ackermans & van Haaren: First-Half 2025 Results

Dear shareholder,
Ackermans & van Haaren publishes today its Half-Year 2025 Results
Strong results of core participations support the growth of Ackermans & van Haaren’s H1 2025 profit to 273 million euros (+36%)
- Record half-year results at DEME, Delen Private Bank, Bank Van Breda and SIPEF
- Significant improvement of results at Nextensa
- Outlook (strengthened): net profit for the full-year 2025 is expected to increase by at least 15%
- Positive net cash position of 431 million euros
