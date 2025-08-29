Announcement of Early Redemption (incl. Record Date and Payment Date) of LHV Group Tier 2 Subordinated Bonds

AS LHV Group announces its decision to early redeem the subordinated bonds issued on 30 September 2020, registered under ISIN code EE3300001791 (hereinafter LHV Group 2030 Subordinated Bonds). The early redemption is carried out in accordance with the Prospectus and the Terms and Conditions of the LHV Group 2030 Subordinated Bonds, according to which the bonds may be redeemed early, in whole or in part, after 30 September 2025, provided that the investors are notified at least 30 days in advance and the prior consent of the financial supervision authority has been obtained. On 11 August 2025, the European Central Bank granted its consent for the early redemption of the LHV Group 2030 Subordinated Bonds.

All 35,000 of the LHV Group 2030 Subordinated Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each and an aggregate nominal value of EUR 35,000,000 will be redeemed early. As a redemption payment, the bondholders will receive the nominal value of their respective bonds together with any interest accrued and unpaid up to the early redemption date. The amount payable to the investor for one bond shall be EUR 1,015.

The payment date shall be 30 September 2025, and the list of bondholders (the record date) will be fixed at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Settlement System on 29 September 2025.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of July, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 476,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee