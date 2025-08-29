ZETADISPLAY AB (publ) INTERIM REPORT 1 APRIL – 30 JUNE 2025 (Q2)

Q2 Interim report April – June 2025 for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is now published at the ZetaDisplay Investor relations web: ir.zetadisplay.com

Malmö, 29 August 2025

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Anders Olin, at 08:00 CET on 29 August 2025

- Full Q2 report attached and available at: https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports





For further questions, please contact:

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

