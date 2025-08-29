LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

29 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 464.941000

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,549,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,380,646 have voting rights and 2,967,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 464.941000 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 52 462.50 08:01:35 LSE 306 462.50 08:01:35 LSE 61 463.50 08:10:55 LSE 7 463.50 08:10:55 LSE 22 463.50 08:10:55 LSE 224 463.50 08:11:00 LSE 20 464.00 08:19:00 LSE 220 464.00 08:19:00 LSE 589 463.50 08:19:40 LSE 203 463.00 08:30:32 LSE 229 463.00 08:30:32 LSE 238 465.00 08:50:52 LSE 238 464.50 08:52:01 LSE 100 464.50 08:54:00 LSE 56 464.50 08:54:00 LSE 19 464.50 08:54:00 LSE 188 466.50 09:15:12 LSE 27 466.50 09:18:55 LSE 188 466.50 09:29:21 LSE 49 466.00 09:45:00 LSE 253 466.00 09:45:00 LSE 476 465.00 09:54:06 LSE 16 464.50 10:17:35 LSE 16 464.50 10:17:35 LSE 16 464.50 10:17:35 LSE 402 464.50 10:17:35 LSE 142 463.50 11:00:53 LSE 88 463.50 11:00:53 LSE 188 464.00 11:01:26 LSE 3 463.50 11:15:42 LSE 188 463.00 11:19:56 LSE 274 461.50 11:19:56 LSE 492 463.50 11:20:09 LSE 284 464.00 11:20:42 LSE 136 464.00 12:04:32 LSE 674 464.00 12:04:32 LSE 60 463.50 12:08:13 LSE 35 463.50 12:08:13 LSE 1,115 464.50 13:03:00 LSE 31 464.00 13:03:00 LSE 123 464.50 13:03:02 LSE 714 464.50 13:03:02 LSE 235 464.50 13:03:02 LSE 35 464.00 13:03:02 LSE 68 464.50 13:04:00 LSE 110 464.50 13:05:00 LSE 107 464.50 13:08:00 LSE 117 464.50 13:08:00 LSE 1,154 465.50 13:10:11 LSE 928 465.50 13:11:00 LSE 226 465.50 13:11:00 LSE 5 465.50 13:11:00 LSE 11 465.50 13:11:00 LSE 279 465.00 13:16:00 LSE 108 465.00 13:16:00 LSE 187 467.00 13:37:33 LSE 390 467.00 13:59:28 LSE 27 467.00 13:59:30 LSE 296 466.50 14:00:48 LSE 60 466.50 14:00:48 LSE 495 467.00 14:12:00 LSE 68 467.00 14:14:00 LSE 68 467.00 14:14:00 LSE 138 467.00 14:14:00 LSE 28 467.00 14:17:00 LSE 178 467.00 14:17:00 LSE 386 467.50 14:50:33 LSE 122 467.50 14:50:33 LSE 131 467.50 14:50:33 LSE 187 467.50 14:58:20 LSE 94 468.00 15:04:33 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.