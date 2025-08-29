Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
29 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):464.941000

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,549,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,380,646 have voting rights and 2,967,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE464.94100015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
52462.5008:01:35LSE  
306462.5008:01:35LSE  
61463.5008:10:55LSE  
7463.5008:10:55LSE  
22463.5008:10:55LSE  
224463.5008:11:00LSE  
20464.0008:19:00LSE  
220464.0008:19:00LSE  
589463.5008:19:40LSE  
203463.0008:30:32LSE  
229463.0008:30:32LSE  
238465.0008:50:52LSE  
238464.5008:52:01LSE  
100464.5008:54:00LSE  
56464.5008:54:00LSE  
19464.5008:54:00LSE  
188466.5009:15:12LSE  
27466.5009:18:55LSE  
188466.5009:29:21LSE  
49466.0009:45:00LSE  
253466.0009:45:00LSE  
476465.0009:54:06LSE  
16464.5010:17:35LSE  
16464.5010:17:35LSE  
16464.5010:17:35LSE  
402464.5010:17:35LSE  
142463.5011:00:53LSE  
88463.5011:00:53LSE  
188464.0011:01:26LSE  
3463.5011:15:42LSE  
188463.0011:19:56LSE  
274461.5011:19:56LSE  
492463.5011:20:09LSE  
284464.0011:20:42LSE  
136464.0012:04:32LSE  
674464.0012:04:32LSE  
60463.5012:08:13LSE  
35463.5012:08:13LSE  
1,115464.5013:03:00LSE  
31464.0013:03:00LSE  
123464.5013:03:02LSE  
714464.5013:03:02LSE  
235464.5013:03:02LSE  
35464.0013:03:02LSE  
68464.5013:04:00LSE  
110464.5013:05:00LSE  
107464.5013:08:00LSE  
117464.5013:08:00LSE  
1,154465.5013:10:11LSE  
928465.5013:11:00LSE  
226465.5013:11:00LSE  
5465.5013:11:00LSE  
11465.5013:11:00LSE  
279465.0013:16:00LSE  
108465.0013:16:00LSE  
187467.0013:37:33LSE  
390467.0013:59:28LSE  
27467.0013:59:30LSE  
296466.5014:00:48LSE  
60466.5014:00:48LSE  
495467.0014:12:00LSE  
68467.0014:14:00LSE  
68467.0014:14:00LSE  
138467.0014:14:00LSE  
28467.0014:17:00LSE  
178467.0014:17:00LSE  
386467.5014:50:33LSE  
122467.5014:50:33LSE  
131467.5014:50:33LSE  
187467.5014:58:20LSE  
94468.0015:04:33LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading