Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 21 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 38.84 38.95 38.75 310 720 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 22 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 39.20 39.35 38.95 313 600 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 25 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 39.25 39.35 39.20 314 000 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 26 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 38.87 39.00 38.65 310 960 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 27 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 38.92 39.00 38.65 311 360 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 40 000 39.02 39.35 37.05 1 560 640

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 991 shares during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 August 2025 1 38.75 38.75 38.75 39 22 August 2025 200 38.90 38.90 38.90 7 780 25 August 2025 710 39.18 39.20 39.10 27 818 26 August 2025 1 000 38.82 39.00 38.70 38 820 27 August 2025 1 080 38.69 38.70 38.60 41 785 Total 2 991 116 242





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 August 2025 1 201 38.87 38.90 38.75 46 683 22 August 2025 1 000 39.17 39.25 39.00 39 170 25 August 2025 200 39.40 39.40 39.40 7 880 26 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 401 93 733

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 945 shares.

On 27 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 490 067 own shares, or 4.72% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

