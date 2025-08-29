Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
21 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00038.8438.9538.75310 720
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
22 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00039.2039.3538.95313 600
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
25 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00039.2539.3539.20314 000
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
26 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00038.8739.0038.65310 960
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
27 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00038.9239.0038.65311 360
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 40 00039.0239.3537.051 560 640

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 991 shares during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
21 August 2025138.7538.7538.7539
22 August 202520038.9038.9038.907 780
25 August 202571039.1839.2039.1027 818
26 August 20251 00038.8239.0038.7038 820
27 August 20251 08038.6938.7038.6041 785
Total2 991   116 242


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
21 August 20251 20138.8738.9038.7546 683
22 August 20251 00039.1739.2539.0039 170
25 August 202520039.4039.4039.407 880
26 August 202500.000.000.000
27 August 202500.000.000.000
Total2 401   93 733

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 945 shares.

On 27 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 490 067 own shares, or 4.72% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

