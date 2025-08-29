Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size FDA Approved Drugs Clinical Trials Companies Report 2030

Delhi, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, Drug Dosage, Price, Sales and Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Finding and Highlights:

Research Methodology Followed

Global and Regional Market Overview

Global Market Current Size Insight In US$ Billion: 2022 – 2030

Global Market Opportunity: > US$ 90 Billion

Insight On Controlled Release Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 190 Drugs

Global Controlled Release Drugs Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication and Phase

Insight On Approved and Marketed Controlled Release Drugs: > 180 Drugs

Controlled Release Drugs Dosage, Pricing and Sales Insight

Competitive Landscape

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-controlled-release-drug-delivery-market-fda-approved-clinical-trials-market-size-extended-release-sustain-release-drug-market-size

The global controlled drug release market is evolving very rapidly as a result of an expanding number of therapeutic applications and the role of leading pharmaceutical firms with significant investments in novel delivery platforms. Indications related to psychology, neurology, metabolism, and pain management are among some of the most important areas where controlled-release technologies are making substantial impact. This trend is an increasing realization that long-term and targeted drug delivery can increase treatment effectiveness, patient compliance, and minimize side effects in complicated chronic diseases.

Key industry players like AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biogen, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Sun Pharma, and Merck are leading the charge in developing and marketing controlled-release variants of blockbuster drugs. These firms are utilizing sophisticated polymer matrices, nanotechnology, and injectable depots to prolong drug activity and refine dosing regimens. For example, in neurological disorders, long-acting formulations of antiepileptics or Parkinson's drugs seek to level plasma concentration peaks and troughs, thus reducing breakthrough symptoms and enhancing quality of life. In the same way, in metabolic diseases, once-daily oral extended-release products are useful in the management of diabetes and hyperlipidemia as they provide constant drug levels, prolong the time between doses, and allow for improved compliance by patients.

The market is also marked by a dynamic equilibrium between innovation and lifecycle management. As several blockbuster products reach patent expiry, generic competition has become more relevant. A prime example is Tris Pharma's May 2025 FDA approval of the first-ever generic equivalent of Delsym®, a controlled-release dextromethorphan polistirex oral suspension. Delsym was originally approved in 1982 but had previously lacked a generic equivalent until this breakthrough. Tris’ patented aqueous-based extended-release technology enables a taste-free, solvent-free liquid formulation, a huge improvement in patient-friendly delivery.

Not only does this product add to Tris' product line, their third FDA-approved extended-release liquid, but it also fills a significant market, with Delsym-branded sales of more than US$ 100 million a year. The agreement with Perrigo to market the product as a store-brand option even further highlights the commercial significance of controlled-release technologies across over-the-counter markets, especially for high-volume seasonal products such as cough suppressants.

Strategic partnerships between medical technology and pharmaceutical firms are also driving market expansion and improving patient access to controlled-release treatments. In July 2025, Pacira BioSciences partnered with Johnson & Johnson MedTech to extend the market coverage of Zilretta, an extended-release injectable suspension form of triamcinolone acetonide for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain. Through its prolonged, non-opioid pain relief, Zilretta is targeting a significant unmet need in the management of this common condition. Building on J&J MedTech's established commercial infrastructure in early intervention, historically concentrated on hyaluronic acid injections, the partnership will seek to leverage its use across sports medicine, rheumatology, and pain management specialties. In doing so, it seeks to target millions of intra-articular knee injections in the US each year, demonstrating how controlled-release formats can maximize commercialised strategies in order to widen their clinical presence.

The dynamics of interaction between new product development, patent expirations, and commercial alliances reflect the complexity and dynamism in the controlled-release drug market. Companies are not only developing novel drug delivery mechanisms but also refining existing therapies for maximization of patient benefit while managing competitive pressures. This dual drive encourages uninterrupted advancement in developing sustained and targeted drug release solutions through a range of therapeutic categories. As the market develops, accuracy of drug delivery and strategic partnerships will most probably continue to be at the core of driving clinical and commercial success.

Eventually, the global controlled drug release market is characterized by a speeding up movement towards treatments that are more convenient, more effective, and less burdensome in treatment. With several dominant players consistently increasing pipelines and forging alliances, patients are likely to gain from more effective and targeted therapies. From long-acting injectables in chronic neurological disorders to prolonged-release oral generics for metabolic disorders and next-generation non-opioid pain management solutions, the future of controlled drug delivery is likely to revolutionize therapeutic paradigms globally.