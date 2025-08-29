Admirals Group AS 2025 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

In a period marked by lower client trading activity in the Group’s core European markets, Admirals Group demonstrated its commitment to operational discipline and strategic realignment:

Net trading income was EUR 13.3 million (6M 2024: EUR 22.0 million).

(6M 2024: EUR 22.0 million). Operating expenses decreased by 20% in the first half of 2025 to EUR 18.3 million (6M 2024: EUR 22.9 million).

in the first half of 2025 to (6M 2024: EUR 22.9 million). Net loss was EUR -5.9 million (6M 2024: EUR -1.2 million).

(6M 2024: EUR -1.2 million). The number of active clients stood at 23,190. The Group is now focused on rebuilding and expanding its client base following a temporary strategic pause.

In 2024, Admirals voluntarily suspended the onboarding of new European clients for Admirals Europe Ltd. in alignment with recommendations from the CySEC regulator. This temporary measure reflected our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and client trust.

After successfully implementing all required measures, Admirals resumed client onboarding in the EU in March 2025, re-engaging with a key market. User acquisition efforts intensified in the second quarter of 2025, reinforcing our position as a trusted multi-asset investment brokerage and responsible partner.

The Group remains confident in its future and diversified strategy, underpinned by market-leading trading technology, a robust financial position, and operational progress achieved in recent years. Admirals is well-positioned for sustainable growth, with a clear focus on aligning with client objectives and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 41,906 41,607 Due from investment companies 16,935 18,736 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 910 1,228 Loans and receivables 4,320 8,315 Inventories 259 665 Other assets 2,099 2,092 Tangible fixed assets 1,449 1,359 Right-of-use assets 2,077 2,541 Intangible assets 2,651 3,304 Total assets 72,606 79,847 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 328 334 Liabilities and accruals 3,206 3,326 Deferred tax liability 0 0 Subordinated debt securities 4,104 4,103 Lease liabilities 2,351 2,818 Total liabilities 9,989 10,581 Equity Share capital 250 250 Own shares -956 -456 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve -756 30 Retained earnings 64,054 69,417 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 62,617 69,266 Non-controlling interest 0 0 Total equity 62,617 69,266 Total liabilities and equity 72,606 79,847

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 14,125 23,003 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 593 785 Brokerage and commission fee expense -1,365 -1,793 Other trading activity related income 159 290 Other trading activity related expense -195 -324 Net income from trading 13,317 21,961 Other income similar to interest 0 37 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 827 467 Interest expense -233 -234 Other income 195 261 Other expenses -384 -264 Net losses on exchange rate changes -1,257 -488 Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 0 -145 Personnel expenses -6,147 -7,064 Operating expenses -10,716 -13,864 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1,074 -1,406 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -380 -392 (Loss) before income tax -5,852 -1,131 Income tax -12 -21 (Loss) for the reporting period -5,864 -1,152 Other comprehensive income / (loss): Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustment -786 470 Total other comprehensive income / (loss) for the reporting period -786 470 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period -6,650 -682 Net (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -5,863 -1,170 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest 0 19 (Loss) for the reporting period -5,863 -1,151 Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -5,863 -700 Total comprehensive income attributable non- controlling interest 0 19 Total comprehensive (loss) for the reporting period -5,863 -681 Basic and diluted earnings per share -2.38 -0.47

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/

Attachment