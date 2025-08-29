Admiral Markets AS 2025 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

In a period marked by lower client trading activity in the Group’s core European markets, Admiral Markets AS demonstrated its commitment to operational discipline and strategic realignment.
  • Net trading income was EUR 4.1 million (6M 2024: EUR 6.9 million).
  • Net loss was EUR -3.5 million (6M 2024: net profit EUR 0.9 million).
  • The number of active clients stood at 23,190. The Group is now focused on rebuilding and expanding its client base following a temporary strategic pause.

In 2024, Admirals voluntarily suspended the onboarding of new European clients for Admirals Europe Ltd. in alignment with recommendations from the CySEC regulator. This temporary measure reflected our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and client trust.

After successfully implementing all required measures, Admirals resumed client onboarding in the EU in March 2025, re-engaging with a key market. User acquisition efforts intensified in the second quarter of 2025, reinforcing our position as a trusted multi-asset investment brokerage and responsible partner.

The Group remains confident in its future and diversified strategy, underpinned by market-leading trading technology, a robust financial position, and operational progress achieved in recent years. Admirals is well-positioned for sustainable growth, with a clear focus on aligning with client objectives and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)30.06.202531.12.2024
Assets  
Due from credit institutions 26,065 19,381
Due from investment companies 11,692 13,362
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 910 1,602
Loans and receivables 25,390 29,231
Inventories 259 665
Other assets 681 650
Investment into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180
Tangible fixed assets 1,212 1,041
Right-of-use asset 1,515 1,757
Intangible fixed assets 2,322 2,821
Total assets 74,226 74,690
   
Liabilities  
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 328 333
Liabilities and prepayments 4,090 744
Subordinated debt securities 1,347 1,347
Lease liabilities 1,767 2,025
Total liabilities 7,532 4,449
   
Equity  
Share capital 2,586 2,586
Statutory reserve capital 259 259
Retained earnings 63,849 67,396
Total equity 66,694 70,241
Total liabilities and equity 74,226 74,690

 Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros)30.06.202530.06.2024
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers13,91721,954
Brokerage and commission fee revenue413656
Brokerage and commission fee expense-10,308-15,951
Other trading activity related income142248
Other trading activity related expense-480
Net income from trading4,1166,907
Other income similar to interest038
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method569633
Interest expense-73-78
Other income216212
Other expense00
Net gains on exchange rate changes-631121
Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-94-145
Personnel expenses-1,986-2,158
Operating expenses-4,560-3,695
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets  -861-738
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-243-242
(Loss) / Profit before income tax-3,547855
Income tax00
Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period-3,547855
Comprehensive income for the reporting period-3,547855
Basic and diluted earnings per share-8.782.12

Additional information: 

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS
alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com 
+372 6309 300
https://www.admirals.group/

