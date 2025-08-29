Contact Center Objectives and Investment Plans, 2025 to 2027: How Solution Providers Can Support Evolving Contact Center Needs

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Objectives and Investment Plans, 2025 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, businesses have increasingly focused on employee engagement and brand loyalty, rather than customer experience (CX), as the primary drivers of success. However, in the next two years, improving CX has become the top priority again, followed closely by ensuring business continuity and optimizing operational efficiency and productivity. Investments in virtual agents are accelerating as AI enhances self-service capabilities to better serve customers.



This study explores contact center solution decision makers' investment priorities for a wide variety of contact center and CX solutions, discovers interaction trends, evaluates CSAT scores, and identifies the benefits and challenges of AI implementation.



The survey was conducted across major verticals, business sizes, and regions via an online survey.



The findings from this study will help solution providers evaluate which technologies best support their customers, while enabling businesses and contact center environments to benchmark against competitors.



Key Topics Covered:



Contact Center Objectives and Investment Plans 2025 to 2027 KB53-

Key Findings

Key Changes in CX Investment Trends 2024 to 2025

Company Objectives

What are the top business objectives?

What is top of mind for CX leaders?

Investment Plans - Channels and Solutions

How has channel support changed since 2024?

How will businesses hyper-personalize CX?

Which contact center solutions will CX leaders invest in?

Are businesses moving their contact center solutions to the cloud?

How does cloud adoption differ by region?

How do Businesses Select a CX Solution Provider?

Which type of agent desktop interface is preferred?

What are the top integration challenges and preferences for contact centers?

How are Businesses Making their CX Solution Purchase Decisions?

Outsourcing Trends

Where is AI proving to be beneficial for contact centers?

Agent Trends

Are contact centers reducing the agent workforce?

What are some valuable correlations found in the survey?

How do businesses want to pay for CX solutions?

Employee NPS by Number of System Solutions that Businesses Deploy to Support Agents

