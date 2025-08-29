MEXC Ventures and Triv Joint Debut at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, Reinforcing Commitment to Southeast Asia





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures , an investment division of the MEXC global crypto exchange, made a joint appearance with its strategic partner Triv, one of Indonesia's most established and prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali. The event not only showcased MEXC Ventures' active engagement with the Southeast Asian crypto community but also reaffirmed its long-term commitment to empowering promising local projects across the region.

Coinfest Asia 2025, widely recognized as the world's largest crypto festival, took place from August 21 to 22 at Nuanu Creative City in Bali, and welcomed over 10,000 attendees from more than 90 countries. Featuring more than 300 speakers and 100 side events, the festival blended industry insights, culture, and community into a truly immersive Web3 experience. From global institutional leaders to grassroots builders, the event created a dynamic environment for collaboration, learning, and exploration, setting the tone for Southeast Asia's growing influence in the global digital asset space.

As one of the key sponsors, MEXC Ventures made a joint appearance with its newly invested partner Triv , valued at US$200 million, at Coinfest Asia 2025. This joint participation not only provided both teams with a valuable opportunity to engage with KOLs, investors, and Web3 builders but also helped reinforce their strategic partnership. To highlight their collaboration, MEXC Ventures and Triv set up adjacent booths in the main exhibition area, connected by a co-branded backwall.





Beyond the exhibition, the two teams co-hosted the Crypto Wave side event at Bali's iconic Atlas Beach Club, featuring Pudgy Penguins-themed activations and a live mascot runway. The immersive and energetic gathering created a relaxed setting for meaningful interaction with community leaders and industry participants, further enhancing MEXC Ventures’ engagement in the Southeast Asian Web3 ecosystem.

Notably, the event also marked the beginning of a deeper collaboration between MEXC Ventures and renowned NFT project Pudgy Penguins, with both parties set to explore more online and offline activations globally in the near future.

As the Web3 ecosystem in Southeast Asia continues to expand rapidly, it offers vast opportunities for innovation. By actively participating in events like Coinfest Asia 2025, MEXC Ventures demonstrates its commitment to empowering projects with long-term potential, enhancing services for local users, and driving regional innovation and development. Moving forward, MEXC Ventures will continue to deepen its strategic investments and collaborate closely with partners to foster a thriving Web3 ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ced6ee7-f03f-46eb-9c7d-710736500a44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66e8b2ab-8067-4999-aadb-6342307d5b78