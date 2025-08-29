Jeffs’ Brands: After Successful Merger, Fort Technology Announces Record First Six Months for its Fully Owned Subsidiary with Revenues of $4.9 Million Representing Approximately a 10% Growth from the Same Period in 2024

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced today that Fort Technology Inc.(“Fort”) (TSXV: FORT), a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company in which Jeffs’ Brands holds 75.02%, has published unaudited interim financial statements for its fully owned subsidiary Fort Products Limited ("Fort Products"), for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Fort’s revenues for the first six months of 2025 amounted to approximately $4.9 million, compared to approximately $4.4 million in the same period in 2024, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10%.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 totaled to approximately $2.6 million, compared to approximately $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 3%.

Fort recently announced a private placement of convertible notes (the “Convertible Notes”) for gross proceeds of CAD 5,000,000. The Convertible Notes will mature on the date that is 2 years from the date of issuance and bear interest at 10% per annum, payable quarterly with the first payment being for the period from the closing to September 30, 2025.

The financial performance of Fort may not be indicative of the financial performance of Jeffs Brands on a consolidated basis. Actual performance could differ.

About Fort Technology

Fort Technology Inc. operates a business as an established manufacturer and seller specializing in a range of amateur and professional products for the pest control and remedial repair industry.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

