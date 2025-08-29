Victoria’s Secret & Co. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“VS&Co” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) announced today that Hillary Super, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Sekella, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 1:10 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.victoriassecretandco.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations/.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available on the Company’s website here.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, apparel, casual sleepwear, swim, lounge and sport, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, that share a common purpose of supporting women in all they do, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,380 retail stores in nearly 70 countries.

