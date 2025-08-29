Lifeist Wellness Revitalizes Mikra’s Product Portfolio with Launch of Next Evolution of Cellular Performance Supplement with Advanced Mitochondrial Support

Refreshed formulation combines Glutathione, CoQ10, and PQQ for enhanced energy, recovery, and long-term cellular resilience with new branding and flavor

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; OTCQB: LFSWF; FRANKFURT: M5B0) today unveiled Glutathione+, the next evolution of Mikra’s breakthrough cellular performance supplement (formerly CELLF).

This science-based formulation combines three well-studied antioxidants — Glutathione, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), and Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) — to defend cells, restore energy from within, and accelerate recovery. By working at the cellular level, Glutathione+ delivers daily support for sustained energy, sharper mental clarity, and the physical resilience needed to power through life’s demands.

The relaunch comes with a new sweet orange flavor — crisp, smooth, and refreshingly clean with no aftertaste — paired with modernized packaging designed to elevate daily routines and stand out on the counter.

“CELLF has been Mikra’s best-selling product since launch, and demand has consistently outpaced supply,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist. “With Glutathione+, we’ve taken everything people loved about CELLF and pushed it further — enhancing mitochondrial support to help people feel more energized, focused, and resilient, not just today but for years to come. It’s about giving people the tools to perform at their peak while building a foundation for healthier aging.”

As part of Mikra’s Essentials Collection, Glutathione+ harnesses the proven synergy of three clinically recognized compounds:

Glutathione – The body’s master antioxidant, vital for neutralizing free radicals, reducing oxidative stress, and supporting detoxification.

CoQ10 – A cornerstone of ATP production, fueling cells for peak output and faster recovery.

PQQ – Promotes mitochondrial biogenesis, helping sustain long-term energy while protecting neurons from oxidative damage.





Together, these ingredients form a comprehensive system for clarity, endurance, and resilience, supporting sharper focus, efficient recovery, and long-term brain and body health.

About Mikra

Mikra is a performance-focused supplement brand built around a simple idea: the mind leads, and the body follows. Through targeted, science-backed formulations, Mikra is creating a new standard for what it means to support total human performance—starting with cognitive and emotional resilience.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: www.lifeist.com.





Caption: Mikra refreshed Glutathione+ packaging

