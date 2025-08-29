AI Image Editor Market to Surge from USD 7.77 Billion in 2024 to USD 66.65 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI-Powered Automation and Content Creation Across Industries | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Image Editor Market was valued at USD 7.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 66.65 billion by 2032, registering a remarkable CAGR of 30.92% over 2025-2032. The market’s rapid growth is driven by the rising demand for automated image enhancement, editing, and content generation across industries, such as media, advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment. Advanced AI algorithms, including deep learning and computer vision, enable faster, more accurate editing with minimal human intervention. Increasing adoption of AI-powered creative tools, the surge in digital content creation, and the need for cost-effective, high-quality image solutions further accelerate market expansion globally.





The U.S. AI Image Editor Market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.96 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.39% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered editing tools in media, advertising, and e-commerce, alongside rising demand for automated, high-quality, and efficient image enhancement solutions.

AI Image Editor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.77 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 66.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.92% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Platform (Android, iOS, Windows, Others)

• By End User (Artists/Individuals, Enterprise Users, Educational Users)

• By Type (Web-based, Mobile Applications, Desktop Applications)

• By Application (Social Media, Photography, E-commerce, Advertising, Graphic Design)

By Platform, Android Segment Leads AI Image Editor Market with 38% Revenue Share in 2024, Projected for Fastest Growth

In 2024, the Android segment held the largest revenue share of 38% in the AI image editor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.44% over 2025-2032. Growth is fueled by the widespread global Android user base, especially in developing regions, and the platform’s affordability, open ecosystem, flexible licensing, easy AI SDK integration, and strong distribution and monetization opportunities for developers.

By Type, Mobile Applications Segment Dominates AI Image Editor Market with 48% Revenue Share in 2024

In 2024, mobile applications led the AI image editor market, capturing 48% revenue share due to their convenience, portability, and expanding smartphone user base. Mobile AI editors provide real-time editing with intuitive tools for filters, effects, and enhancements. Popular among social media users and casual creators, these apps enable quick, high-quality content creation without the need for desktop software or technical skills.

By End-User, Artists and Individuals Segment Captures 45% Revenue Share in AI Image Editor Market in 2024

In 2024, the artists and individuals segment led the AI image editor market with a 45% revenue share, driven by the growing use of AI tools for personal creativity and freelance projects. User-friendly interfaces and automated features such as filters, facial retouching, and background enhancements make high-quality content creation accessible to creators without technical expertise, fueling market demand.

By Application, Social Media Segment Leads AI Image Editor Market with 30% Revenue Share in 2024

In 2024, the social media segment dominated the AI image editor market, capturing 30% revenue share. Growth is driven by the rising demand for visually engaging, instantly shareable content, prompting businesses, influencers, and everyday users to adopt AI tools for posts, reels, and stories. The surge in mobile-first content creation and platforms like Instagram and TikTok further accelerated adoption of AI-based editing apps.

North America Dominates AI Image Editor Market, Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share of 37% in the AI image editor market, fueled by advanced digital infrastructure, high smartphone adoption, and early integration of AI tools. Growth is supported by major market players, creative professionals, social media influencers, marketing agencies, and increased consumer spending on digital platforms and premium editing software.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 33.30% from 2025 to 2032, driven by rising smartphone adoption, social media engagement, and a booming creator economy. Expanding internet access, growing e-commerce in countries including India, China, and Indonesia, a large tech-savvy youth population, and supportive local digital policies accelerate demand for AI-enabled image editing tools.

