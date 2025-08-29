Blaze Pizza Sarasota Marks 10 Years with Fresh New Look and Community Celebration: Pizza, Puppies & Performers

ATLANTA , Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza is firing up the fun in Sarasota with the grand re-opening of its refreshed restaurant — and a celebration of 10 years serving the Sarasota community. The party blends bold flavors, circus thrills, and adoptable pets for one unforgettable anniversary event.

On Saturday, September 6, guests are invited to the newly redesigned Blaze Pizza at 215 N. Cattlemen Road for a party packed with $5 pizzas, high-flying circus acts, and furry friends from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center.

From 5–7 p.m., the plaza will come alive with aerialists, stilt walkers, jugglers, and unicyclists from the Circus Arts Conservatory, while guests meet adoptable pets and enjoy Blaze’s signature fast-fired pizza.

The Blaze Sarasota location at UTC now features cozy booth seating, modern interior décor, and an expanded outdoor patio designed for Florida sunshine—complete with shaded seating and a 12-seat community table ideal for families, friend groups, and team outings.

“Celebrating 10 years in Sarasota makes this reopening especially meaningful,” said Wayne Albritton, Blaze Pizza franchisee. “We’re thrilled to unveil the new look and feel of Blaze Pizza Sarasota while honoring a decade of serving this community. This day is for our guests, and we invite everyone to celebrate with us. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or gathering with friends on the patio, we’ve created an experience that makes great pizza even better.”

Grand Re-Opening & 10-Year Anniversary Highlights

$5 Pizzas – Any 11” classic crust pizza from Blaze’s signature menu or build your own (crust upgrades available at additional cost).

– Any 11” classic crust pizza from Blaze’s signature menu or build your own (crust upgrades available at additional cost). Wheel of Fire Prizes – Spin to win Blaze merch, free pizzas, or even pizza for a year.

– Spin to win Blaze merch, free pizzas, or even pizza for a year. Circus Arts Conservatory Performances – Student performers bring high-energy, crowd-pleasing entertainment.

– Student performers bring high-energy, crowd-pleasing entertainment. Adoptable Pets from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center – Meet local pets ready for their forever homes.

New Lunch Specials

Available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Half pizza and a drink starting at $7.99*

Take Two combo—half pizza or cheesy bread plus salad or meatballs and a drink—starting at $10.99*

For a full list of Blaze Pizza locations and to browse the menu, visit www.blazepizza.com or download the Blaze Pizza mobile app.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with almost 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

About Circus Arts Conservatory

The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) brings a collaborative mindset to its professional performances. These productions, often created in partnership with other arts organizations in diverse venues throughout the area, entertain audiences – and so much more. The CAC showcases talented circus artists, fosters appreciation of the circus arts, and invites donors and businesses to join them as sponsors, making each production a true community event. Look for these and other innovative performances throughout their season. More information is at www.circusarts.org

About Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping neglected, abandoned, and mistreated dogs and cats in need of loving homes. With a staff of caring volunteers and the help of the community, Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center saves thousands of homeless and at-risk animals each year at their eight-acre, no-kill shelter and adoption facility. Learn more at www.nateshonoranimalrescue.org.

Media Contact

Blythe Beaubien

PR for Blaze Pizza

blythe@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e77a9cf5-1562-4c49-a07e-f7127d90a4c3