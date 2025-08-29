Guaranteed Rate Affinity Welcomes Bob Donovan as New Northeast Regional President

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, today announced that Bob Donovan has joined the company as Regional President of the Northeast. In this role, Donovan will lead the company’s growth strategy across the region, focusing on supporting loan officers, strengthening strategic partnerships, and driving market expansion.

With more than 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Donovan brings a wealth of knowledge, proven leadership, and a strong track record of success. He began his career as a top-producing loan officer, consistently earning President’s Club honors year after year. His deep understanding of originators’ needs and challenges shaped his approach as he transitioned into leadership, where he has since focused on mentoring and recruiting loan officers to help them grow their businesses.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role and leverage the amazing platform at Guaranteed Rate Affinity that’s proven to grow loan officers’ business,” said Donovan. “The opportunity we have through our partnership with Coldwell Banker truly sets us apart from other lenders. It’s an incredibly attractive proposition for originators looking for long-term success.”

Donovan sees Guaranteed Rate Affinity as the ideal combination of cutting-edge technology, a robust and supportive platform, and a vibrant, fun culture that empowers loan officers to build lasting relationships and achieve long-term success.

“Bob’s extensive experience and passion for supporting originators make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Scott Throneberry, Executive Vice President of National Sales, Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “His leadership will play a critical role in advancing our mission to deliver best-in-class support and opportunities for mortgage professionals.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

