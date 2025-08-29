Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2024/2025 financial year



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods’ fourth quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year has come to an end. We can state that it has been a challenging period due to market volatility and the weak economic environment in Estonia. Estonia’s move into the group of European countries with the highest food VAT strongly affects all food producers and consumption, impacting both sales volumes and consumer demand, as well as increasing the tax burden and budgetary pressures. In the fisheries sector, as is well known, the only options are to purchase most goods and raw materials outside Estonia, which means that VAT refunds on purchases are relatively low in our industry.

In the fourth quarter, the Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to 3.8 million euros, decreasing by 15% compared to the same period of the previous financial year. Due to one-off costs related to bond restructuring, fourth quarter EBITDA amounted to -0.2 million euros, which is 0.2 million euros less than a year earlier. The Group’s net loss decreased from 2.4 million euros to 0.6 million euros.

Comparing the 12-month results of the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years, we can be encouraged. Unaudited consolidated revenue was 18.9 million euros, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year. EBITDA increased to 0.2 million euros. Operating loss amounted to -0.5 million euros (2023/2024: -3.3 million euros). Net loss in the 2024/2025 financial year was -1.7 million euros compared to -4.7 million euros in the previous year.

Our UK production unit, John Ross Jr., continues to operate profitably and grow further. The increase in the number of clients and improved profitability is certainly commendable.

Our Estonian unit also deserves recognition, not because of growing financial indicators, but because the team has managed, in a difficult economic environment, to continue making strategic plans, maintain motivation, and look positively toward the future. Production efficiency and optimization have borne fruit, and the restructuring of production processes in Estonia has now been completed. Our ambition is to become the market leader in Estonia in all trout- and salmon-related categories and to significantly expand the unit’s assortment over the next nine months.

We are also pleased to note that the reputation and image of all companies within the Group are on the rise in Estonia. We are no longer as strongly associated with minority shareholders and former management board members. According to a study commissioned by the Estonian Fish Farmers Association, awareness of our Saare Kala brand is good and growing strongly. In addition, we are clearly associated with quality, and strong product development also provides feedback on innovation and growth.





KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

Mln EUR 4Q 2024/2025 2024/2025 4Q 2023/2024 2023/2024 Sales 3.8 18,9 4.5 17,1 Gross profit 0.8 4,0 0.6 3,2 EBITDA -0.2 0,2 0.0 -0,3 EBIT -0.6 -0,5 -2.4 -3,3 EBT -0.6 -1,4 -2.6 -4,6 Net profit (loss) -0.7 -1,7 -2.6 -4,7 Gross margin 21.4% 21,2% 12.5% 18,7% EBITDA margin -5.2% 1,2% -0.7% -2,0% EBIT margin -16.5% -2,7% -54.2% -19,4% EBT margin -17.1% -7,5% -58.7% -26,9% Net margin -18.8% -8,8% -58.2% -27,3% Operating expense ratio -37.7% -23,7% -24.4% -27,1%

BALANCE SHEET

Mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 30.06.2023 Net debt 13.9 14.3 16.7 Equity 1.5 3.2 8.3 Working capital -12.4 -9.2 0.0 Assets 20.4 21.9 30.2 Liquidity ratio 0.2 0.3x 1.0x Equity ratio 7.5% 14.6% 27.4% Gearing ratio 90.1% 81.8% 66.9% Debt to total assets 0.9x 0.9x 0.7x Net debt to operating EBITDA 60x -42.5x 55.8x ROE -70.0% -81.4% 4.1% ROA -7.8% -17.9% 1.0%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 305 203 Trade and other receivables 1,741 2,212 Prepayments 198 173 Inventories 1,580 1,644 Total current assets 3,824 4,232 Long-term financial investments 0 418 Tangible assets 3,622 4,164 Intangible assets 12,928 13,102 Total non-current assets 16,551 17,684 TOTAL ASSETS 20,375 21,916 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 13,309 10,899 Trade and other payables 2,929 2,559 Total current liabilities 16,238 13,458 Interest-bearing liabilities 937 3,600 Trade and other payables 30 0 Deferred tax liabilities 1,421 1,420 Government grants 213 247 Total non-current liabilities 2,602 5,267 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,839 18,725 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 Currency translation differences 451 439 Retained profit (loss) -20,318 -18,653 Equity attributable to parent 1,536 3,191 Non-controlling interest 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 1,536 3,191 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,375 21,916

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 12m 2024/2025 12m 2023/2024 Revenue 18,878 17,086 Cost of goods sold -14,872 -13,888 Gross profit 4,006 3,198 Operating expenses -4,483 -4,623 Selling and distribution expenses -2,787 -2,663 Administrative expenses -1,695 -1,960 Other income / expense -30 - 1,882 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -506 -3,307 Financial income / expenses -769 -1,057 Share of result of associates and joint ventures 0 46 Profit (-loss) from the sale of the subsidiary 0 -271 Profit (-loss) from the sale of the associate -139 0 Profit (Loss) before tax -1,414 -4,589 Income tax -244 -84 Net profit (loss) for the period -1,658 -4,673 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -1,658 -4,668 Non-controlling interests 0 -4 Total net profit (loss) for the period -1,658 -4,673 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 12 -169 Total comprehensive income (expense) -1,646 -4,841 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -1,646 -4,837 Non-controlling interests 0 -4 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -1,646 -4,841

