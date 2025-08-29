Antiemetics Drugs Market to Hit USD 11.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cancer Cases, Chemotherapy Demand, and Breakthrough Formulations – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antiemetics Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Antiemetics Drugs Market was valued at USD 6.73 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.69 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. market, valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 6.30%.

The antiemetics drugs market growth is largely driven by the rising number of cancer diagnoses, increased chemotherapy and radiation treatments, a surge in post-operative care, and the growing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders such as nausea and vomiting caused by motion sickness, infections, and chronic diseases. The pharmaceutical industry continues to invest in novel drug delivery systems such as transdermal patches, fast-dissolving films, and next-generation oral formulations to improve patient adherence and therapeutic outcomes.





Antiemetics Drugs Market Overview

Antiemetics are therapeutic agents that prevent and treat nausea and vomiting, two of the most common and distressing symptoms associated with chemotherapy, anesthesia, pregnancy, gastrointestinal conditions, and motion-related illnesses.

The growing adoption of 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonists, dopamine antagonists, antihistamines, and cannabinoids has transformed the landscape of supportive care. In the U.S., rising investment in oncology pipelines, supportive care in pediatric populations, and expanding insurance coverage for antiemetic drugs are reshaping market dynamics.

The introduction of combination therapies and the integration of AI-driven clinical trial designs are accelerating the development of safer and more effective drugs. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of supportive care drugs as antiemetics were repurposed in select viral and secondary infection treatments.

Major Companies in the Antiemetics Drugs Market Include:

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Lupin Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Endo International plc

Antiemetics Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

In 2023, the antiemetics market was dominated by serotonin-receptor antagonist segment, which acquires 28.45% of overall market share, primarily because of their efficacy and safety in treating chemotherapy-, radiation-and post-operative-induced nausea. With oral and parenteral dosage forms and generics available, drugs such as ondansetron and palonosetron, recommended in the major clinical guidelines, are broadly accessible and remain the global standard first-line treatment.

By Application

Due to high global incidence of cancer and the use of a number of cytotoxic agents known to induce nausea and vomiting, in 2023, the chemotherapy segment accounted for 46.10% share of the antiemetics market. Background Multidrug antiemetic regimens whereby reduced CINV risk is widely regarded as the product of multi-drug regimens are routinely used.

The post-operative surgery segment will gain fastest growth, attributable to an increase in elective and minimally invasive surgeries. ERAS guidelines, growth of outpatient surgeries, and the emphasis on prevention of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) are all creating a demand for rapid-onset, well-tolerated antiemetics, improving patient recovery, comfort, and satisfaction across healthcare systems around the globe.

By End Use

The Antiemetics Market was followed by the Retail Pharmacy segment, which accounted for 50.09% in 2023, owing to the increasing demand for antiemetics available over the counter as well as by prescription, to treat conditions such as motion sickness, gastroenteritis, and Nausea during pregnancy. Increased availability of generics, a growing network of retail and e-pharmacies, and rising awareness among patients have all facilitated self-medication and pharmacist intervention, further establishing retail pharmacies as the primary point of care.

North America Leads Antiemetics Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

The antiemetics market in North America accounted for the largest share at 37.23% in 2023, which can be attributed to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high health expenditure, and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies. Market dominance was reinforced with the [high] prevalence of cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and post-operative conditions, FDA support and approval pathways, and favorable reimbursement coverage. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the region with the highest growth rate at 6.32% CAGR, driven by increased healthcare awareness, improved access to medicine, increased incidence of diseases, government support, and increased availability of cheap generics.

Recent Developments in the Antiemetics Drugs Market

In February 2025, Pfizer announced promising trial results for a next-generation NK1 receptor antagonist, expected to enhance combination therapy outcomes.

GlaxoSmithKline launched a new oral dissolving antiemetic film in 2024 to improve pediatric patient compliance.

Novartis partnered with U.S.-based oncology centers in late 2024 to expand access to personalized CINV management solutions.

FDA approvals of cannabinoid-based antiemetics have increased treatment options for patients unresponsive to traditional drugs.

Statistical Insights

More than 70% of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy experience nausea and vomiting without antiemetic therapy.

Adoption of combination antiemetic regimens has increased by 45% between 2020–2024.

Hospital pharmacy sales accounted for nearly 50% of market revenues in 2023.

The average cost of antiemetic treatment has declined by 20% since 2019 due to generic drug launches.

Digital health platforms in the U.S. report a 30% rise in tele-prescriptions for antiemetics post-COVID.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Incidence and prevalence rates – helps you evaluate the burden of nausea and vomiting cases and forecast demand for antiemetic drugs across regions.

– helps you evaluate the burden of nausea and vomiting cases and forecast demand for antiemetic drugs across regions. Prescription trends – helps you understand physician prescribing behavior and regional variations in the adoption of antiemetic therapies.

– helps you understand physician prescribing behavior and regional variations in the adoption of antiemetic therapies. Pharmaceutical spending patterns – helps you analyze government, commercial, and private expenditures, along with out-of-pocket spending for antiemetic treatments.

– helps you analyze government, commercial, and private expenditures, along with out-of-pocket spending for antiemetic treatments. Regulatory approvals and market access – helps you assess new product launches, approval timelines, and barriers impacting antiemetic drug availability.

– helps you assess new product launches, approval timelines, and barriers impacting antiemetic drug availability. Generic versus branded drug share – helps you identify cost-driven substitution patterns and opportunities in the generic antiemetic segment.

– helps you identify cost-driven substitution patterns and opportunities in the generic antiemetic segment. Supply chain disruption index – helps you uncover risks in drug manufacturing, distribution, and availability due to geopolitical or logistical challenges.

– helps you uncover risks in drug manufacturing, distribution, and availability due to geopolitical or logistical challenges. Competitive landscape – helps you compare leading players’ pipelines, regional presence, product mix, and growth strategies in the antiemetics market.

Antiemetics Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.73 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.36 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Drug Type (Serotonin-Receptor Antagonists, Anticholinergics, Dopamine Receptor Antagonists, Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists, Others [Antihistamines, Cannabinoids])



By Application (Chemotherapy, Gastroenteritis, Post-Operative Surgery, Others [Vertigo, Motion Sickness])



By End-use (Hospital & Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

