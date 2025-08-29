Six-months results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2025

In January-June 2025, the consolidated unaudited sales of Rokiskio suris AB Group amounted to EUR 211 873 thousand, i.e. 21.2% more than in the same period in 2024 (EUR 174 808 thousand).

Rokiskio suris AB Group earned a net profit of EUR 10 288 thousand in the first 6 months of 2025 (net profitability 4.86%). In the same period of 2024, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 6 429 thousand.

The EBITDA of the Rokiskio suris AB Group for the first half of 2025 - profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - amounted to EUR 17 730 thousand. EBITDA for the first half of 2024 amounted to EUR 13 710 thousand.

The increase in the Group's operating result is due to higher prices for fermented cheeses, whey products and fats in the first half of 2025.

