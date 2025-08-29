Elon Musk Spotlighted in New Presentation on America’s Next Technological Leap

Washington, D.C., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his opening days, President Trump removed federal restrictions on artificial intelligence — a move James Altucher calls decisive. “As soon as he revoked Biden’s AI order… Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history” — a $500 billion plan named Stargate to make the United States “the AI capital of the world.”

Analysts say the impact could be staggering, with AI projected to contribute $20 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030 and potentially $14 quadrillion in value over the next two decades.

Musk’s Expanding Role

While much of the attention has focused on consumer-facing AI tools, Altucher emphasizes that Musk is leading a broader, more ambitious effort.

Unmatched Scale: Hundreds of thousands of advanced Nvidia processors have already been deployed.

Recognition: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has praised Musk's system as "the fastest supercomputer on the planet."

Mission: Musk himself says the technology is designed to uncover "the deepest secrets of the universe" and achieve outcomes "we can't even fathom."

Momentum: Expansion plans are already underway, with capacity expected to multiply within the next year.

From Information to Autonomy

Altucher explains that what the public has seen so far is only a glimpse of AI’s potential. “AI 1.0 gives us all the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

This transition could alter medicine, defense, transportation, and communications. As Altucher puts it, “This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE… will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author who has worked with artificial intelligence for more than four decades. He studied computer science at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, created early AI software for financial systems, and built pioneering online platforms for companies such as HBO and American Express.

A frequent media guest and bestselling author, Altucher continues to publish research that explores the technologies shaping America’s economic and cultural future.