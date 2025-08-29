Non-GMO Food Market Set to Exceed USD 375.42 Billion by 2034 Driven by Health Trends and Consumer Demand

Ottawa, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-GMO food market size stood at USD 154 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow form USD 168.35 billion in 2025 to around USD 375.42 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.32% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been expanding in recent times due to rising health consciousness, rising demand for clean-label products, and increasing awareness about the link between food and nutrition for overall health. Hence, people prefer non-GMO food products for a healthy and balanced diet.





Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5557

Non-GMO Food Market Overview

The rising awareness about health and nutrition, clean-label products, and the importance of eating the right food for overall health are helping the growth of the non-GMO food market. Non-GMO foods are non-genetically modified foods that are cultivated by traditional breeding methods and natural selection in agriculture. They are healthy for the overall body and do not interfere with the digestive system of an individual.

High demand for transparency, ethical food sourcing, and proper labeling information are also some of the essential factors helping the growth of the market. Vegans and plant-based diet followers need to ensure the ingredients of the food consumed further fuel the growth of the market. A certain section of the population who have to follow ethical considerations also helps in the growth of the market as they compel markets for proper labelling and complete information about the ingredients and procedure followed for the preparation of the food.

Key Highlights of the Non-GMO Food Market

By region , North America led the non-GMO food market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to expand in the foreseeable period due to traditional breeding methods.

, North America led the non-GMO food market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to expand in the foreseeable period due to traditional breeding methods. By product , the cereals and grains segment dominated the non-GMO food market in 2024, whereas the meat and poultry segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its beneficial properties for nervous system immunity and hormone balancing.

, the cereals and grains segment dominated the non-GMO food market in 2024, whereas the meat and poultry segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its beneficial properties for nervous system immunity and hormone balancing. By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment led the non-GMO food market in 2024, whereas the food specialty stores segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its expansive reach and providing all the essential requirements of consumers under one roof.



The non-GMO food sector is showing one of the fastest growth trajectories in the global food and beverages market,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Consumer preference for clean-label and transparent food choices is driving demand across both developed and emerging economies. North America continues to dominate due to mature retail infrastructure and labeling regulations, while Asia Pacific is witnessing accelerated adoption as dietary patterns shift and awareness of health-focused foods increases.

How Has AI Impacted the Non-GMO Food Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the non-GMO food market by strengthening traceability, ensuring authenticity, and enhancing consumer trust. One of the biggest challenges in the non-GMO food sector is maintaining transparency across the supply chain, and AI-powered blockchain systems combined with machine learning algorithms enable end-to-end tracking of ingredients from farm to shelf, assuring consumers of product integrity. AI-driven image recognition and testing technologies also improve quality control by detecting potential cross-contamination with genetically modified organisms during cultivation, storage, or processing. In product development, AI analyzes consumer preferences, health data, and market trends to help manufacturers design innovative non-GMO alternatives that align with growing demand for clean-label and natural products.

For instance, companies like Nestlé and Walmart are piloting blockchain-backed supply chain systems to ensure traceability of raw materials and reinforce consumer confidence in non-GMO claims.

New Trends in the Non-GMO Food Market

High demand for healthy and clean-label products is a major growth factor for the non-GMO food market.

Food brands providing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging are also helping the growth of the non-GMO food market.

are also helping the growth of the non-GMO food market. Technologically advanced solutions in the form of controlled agricultural environments and hydroponic systems for lowering greenhouse emissions are also a vital growth factor for the non-GMO food market.

Hydroponic vertical farming practices for non-GMO food products are also helping the growth of the market with technologically advanced systems.

Consumer awareness regarding the negative impact of GMO food manufacturing is also leading to the high demand for GMO food alternatives, further helping the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in the Non-GMO Food Market

In June 2025 , Indovinya, a specialty chemicals division of Indorama Ventures, launched a line of Sorbitan esters. The new launch consists of the company’s Alkest Sp 80 K and Alkest Sp 60 K product lines intended for bread, confectionery, oils, dairy, and beverage applications. The launches are available in non-GMO variants, as stated by the company. ( Source - https://www.foodbusinessnews.net)

, Indovinya, a specialty chemicals division of Indorama Ventures, launched a line of Sorbitan esters. The new launch consists of the company’s Alkest Sp 80 K and Alkest Sp 60 K product lines intended for bread, confectionery, oils, dairy, and beverage applications. The launches are available in non-GMO variants, as stated by the company. ( - https://www.foodbusinessnews.net) In February 2025, Ciranda announced the launch of its e-commerce website, providing certified organic, non-GMO, and fair trade food ingredients on a single platform with detailed information about each product. (Source- https://www.businesswire.com)

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-gmo-food-market

Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Non-GMO Food Market?

Factors such as health and wellness, high demand for organic products, high demand for clean-label products, and transparency are among the major factors helpful for the growth of the non-GMO food market. Consumers today are aware of the connection between food and nutrition with overall health and immunity. Hence, demand for clean, organic, and non-GMO foods has hiked further, fueling the growth of the non-GMO food market.

Growing consumer awareness for clean-label products, organic products, and non-GMO food options is also helping the growth of the non-GMO food market. Health consciousness among consumers of different age groups is another major factor for the growth of the market. High demand for foods free from artificial flavors and synthetics is also aiding the growth of the non-GMO food market. Ethical considerations leading to supporting biodiversity and local farming communities are also helping the growth of the market.

Challenges

What Are the Restraints Obstructing the Growth of the Non-GMO Food Market?

Specialized farming leading to higher production costs, supply chain issues, raw material issues, and disturbing weather conditions are some of the issues that restrain the growth of the non-GMO food market. Labeling and certification inconsistency can lead to distrust among consumers, restraining the growth of the market. The higher costs of non-GMO alternatives may lead price-conscious customers to take a step back while purchasing such options. Hence, such issues also affect the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Non-GMO Certifications Helping the Growth of the Market

The food manufacturers today have multiple non-GMO food options available from fresh products, goods, and services to meet the rising consumer demands. Rising demand for clean-label products, organic produce, and foods healthy for the body is also helping the growth of the non-GMO food market. Transparency and clear labeling are also enhancing the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Non-GMO Food Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Non-GMO Food Market in 2024

Increased health awareness, high demand for organic food options, and high demand for transparency in food labeling are some of the major factors for the growth of the non-GMO food market in North America. High demand for transparency leading to proper food labeling, government regulations for the same, and enhanced food safety also helped the market to grow in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Forecast Period

Rising health awareness, inspiration from Western dietary habits, and high demand for organic food options are some of the major factors helping the growth of the non-GMO food market in the Asia Pacific in the foreseeable period. High demand for non-GMO crop production for enhanced nutritional benefits from the produce also helps the growth of the non-GMO food market in the region.

Non-GMO Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 9.32% Market Size in 2024 USD 154 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 168.35 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 375.42 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Non-GMO Food Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The cereals and grains segment led the non-GMO food market in 2024, as cereals and grains are beneficial for heart health, diabetic patients, and to prevent cancer as well. Enhanced production of different types of grains and cereals globally is another major factor for the growth of the segment, further fueling the market’s growth. Multiple benefits of grains and cereals for immunity, overall health, and enhanced barrier from commonly observed diseases due to improper lifestyle also help boost the market’s growth. Grains and cereals are enriched with vitamins, minerals, magnesium, and antioxidants essential for the proper functioning of the human body.

The meat and poultry segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to multiple benefits of its consumption, fueling the growth of the non-GMO food market. Consumption of meat in an ideal quantity helps in balancing hormones and strengthening immunity, which is helpful for an individual. Meat and poultry are enriched with zinc, iron, vitamin B12, omega-3, and iodine. The segment also enhances the importance of the consumption of essential fatty acids available in meat and poultry. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the non-GMO food market in 2024 due to its convenience, availability of different types of products, and multiple discounts, helping the segment grow further, fueling the growth of the market. Such markets are located near the residential areas, which is helpful for consumers to visit the store and pick their favorites easily. Hence, the segment led the market in 2024. Such stores also provide various other facilities such as ample parking space, easy billing of products, and long operating hours, which also help in the growth of the segment.

The food specialty stores segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as such stores help to connect specialty food producers with retailers and consumers, fueling the growth of the non-GMO food market. Such stores allow producers to meet the right and effective retailers for the product, which helps to enhance their product’s reach. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Craft Beer Market: The global craft beer market size is projected to expand from USD 110.94 billion in 2025 to USD 263.73 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to expand from USD 110.94 billion in 2025 to USD 263.73 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Curcumin Market: The global curcumin market size is forecast to grow from USD 110.59 million in 2025 to USD 301.79 million by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is forecast to grow from USD 110.59 million in 2025 to USD 301.79 million by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Processing Blades Market : The global food processing blades market size was calculated at USD 1.05 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global was calculated at USD 1.05 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Pathogen Testing Market : The global food pathogen testing market size is projected to grow from USD 17.89 billion in 2025 to USD 37.29 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is projected to grow from USD 17.89 billion in 2025 to USD 37.29 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Modified Starch Market : The global modified starch market size is expected to grow from USD 16.12 billion in 2025 to USD 24.38 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is expected to grow from USD 16.12 billion in 2025 to USD 24.38 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Anti-Caking Market : The global anti-caking market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with projections indicating significant revenue increases during the forecast period 2025-2034.

: The global is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with projections indicating significant revenue increases during the forecast period 2025-2034. Food Enzymes Market : The global food enzymes market size is expected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2025 to USD 4.63 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is expected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2025 to USD 4.63 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Probiotic Drinks Market : The global probiotic drinks market size is projected to expand from USD 26.96 billion in 2025 to USD 56.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is projected to expand from USD 26.96 billion in 2025 to USD 56.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market : The global ready-to-eat food packaging market size is set for steady growth increasing from USD 95.17 billion in 2025 to USD 164.92 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is set for steady growth increasing from USD 95.17 billion in 2025 to USD 164.92 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Roasted Coffee Market: The global roasted coffee market size rising from USD 50.28 billion in 2025 to USD 84.23 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Non-GMO Food Market Top Companies

Amy's Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Organic Valley

Clif Bar & Company

Nature's Path Foods

United Natural Foods

McDonald's

Pernod Ricard SA

Del Monte

Nestle

Dannon



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Cereals & Grains

Liquor

Edible Oil

Meat & Poultry

Bakery

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5557

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies |

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️ Cannabis Edibles Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/cannabis-edibles-market

➡️Bromelain Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/bromelain-market

➡️Vegan Protein Powder Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/vegan-protein-powder-market

➡️Food Processing Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/food-processing-market

➡️Prepared Baby Food: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/prepared-baby-food-market

➡️U.S. Coffee Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/us-coffee-market

➡️U.S. Organic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/us-organic-food-market

➡️Fortified Juices Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fortified-juices-market

➡️Soft Drinks Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drinks-market