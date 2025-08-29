JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Half-year Report

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Publication of Semi-Annual Report
The following document is available for viewing:
Semi-Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2025
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/global-regulatory/semi-annual-report/jpm-icav-etf-semi-annual-report-ce-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Janice Lodge
janice.a.lodge@jpmorgan.com
+44 207 742 9731
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.