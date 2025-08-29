Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for September 2025

Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for September 2025. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the September regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the August rate of $0.834 per GJ to $0.722 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $0.822 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.1 per GJ

for August and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $71 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the September regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the August rate of $0.834 per GJ to $0.722 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $0.822 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.100 per GJ

for August and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for September based on an average 5 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $58 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in

transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.