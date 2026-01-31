Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for February 2026

Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for February 2026. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The February regulated natural gas rate is $2.422 per GJ. This is a decrease from the January rate of $3.390 per GJ. The rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $2.399 per GJ as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.023 per GJ for January and prior months.

Average Bill Amounts

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 18 GJ of consumption would be approximately $159 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 18 GJ of consumption would be approximately $140 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.