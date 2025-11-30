Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for December 2025

Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for December 2025. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the December regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $2.579 per GJ to $3.390 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $3.115 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.274 per GJ

for November and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for December based on an average 18 GJ of consumption would be approximately $177 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the December regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $2.579 per GJ to $3.390 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $3.115 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.274 per GJ

for November and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for December based on an average 18 GJ of consumption would be approximately $158 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.