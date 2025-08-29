Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) Signs MOU with Flare to Explore XRP Yield Model After $100M Deployment by Nasdaq Peer

Jacksonville, Fl, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public company building a diversified digital asset treasury, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Flare Network, the platform recently used by Nasdaq listed VivoPower for a $100 million XRP deployment.

Through this agreement, EBZT will explore becoming one of the first U.S. public companies to pursue an XRP yield strategy. XRP has long been one of the most widely held digital assets but offered no income potential. By working with Flare’s FAssets and Firelight infrastructure, EBZT plans to test ways of converting wrapped XRP (FXRP) into yield generating positions while keeping custody transparent and compliant.

Expanding XRP’s Role in Institutional Treasury Management

This move positions EBZT alongside VivoPower International PLC, which recently announced a landmark $100 million XRP deployment into Flare’s ecosystem, marking the first institutional scale XRP yield strategy executed by a Nasdaq listed company.

Like VivoPower, EBZT aims to create a virtuous treasury cycle: generate yield through secure, composable blockchain infrastructure and systematically reinvest those proceeds to compound core holdings and enhance the company’s digital asset treasury.

“This is about unlocking the true financial utility of digital assets like XRP, not just as speculative holdings, but as yield bearing instruments that can compound over time,” said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “Flare gives us the rails to do this in a way that meets the governance, security, and auditability standards required of public companies.”

“Public companies have historically had few tools to participate in blockchain income,” added Steven Maik, President of EBZT. “Flare opens the door for balance sheet capital to work harder, while remaining auditable, liquid, and compliant.”

A Blueprint for Regulated Crypto Yield in Public Markets

This partnership also highlights the growing institutional credibility of the XRP ecosystem. Flare Network, currently backed by Xpring, Ripple Labs’ venture and incubation initiative has reached $236 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) across borrowing and liquid staking protocols as of August 2025, according to Blockchain Magazine.

The deal follows recent moves by global stakeholders, including members of the Saudi royal family backing XRP based corporate treasury structures, underscoring the rising role of XRP and Flare in institutional asset allocation.

Call for Asset Participation

As EBZT continues to scale its digital asset treasury, the company is actively exploring partnerships with blockchain projects, token foundations, and strategic holders interested in contributing assets to a regulated public vehicle.

About Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT)

Everything Blockchain Inc. is a publicly traded company building a diversified digital asset treasury across high conviction tokens and validator infrastructure. Through strategic yield generation and on chain income compounding, EBZT offers public market investors exposure to blockchain economics typically reserved for private funds and early adopters.

About Flare Network

Flare Network is a Layer 1 blockchain platform that enables digital assets like XRP to participate in decentralized finance applications. Through its smart contract infrastructure, Flare unlocks yield generating opportunities for traditionally non yielding assets while maintaining institutional grade security and compliance standards.

