Dermatology Market to Worth USD 2.75 Billion Size by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatology market size to rise from USD 1.41 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.75 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific led the global dermatology market in 2024.

North America is expected to grow fastest during 2025-2034.

By product type, the cosmetic dermatology segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By product type, the surgical dermatology segment is expected to witness significant expansion in the predicted timeframe.

By application, the acne segment captured a major revenue share of the global dermatology market in 2024.

By application, the dermatitis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the skin clinics segment dominated the global market in 2024.



Market Overview & Potential

The global dermatology market comprises the medical specialty, which is aimed at skin, hair, and nails, covering a wide range of conditions from acne and psoriasis to skin cancers and aesthetic concerns. Moreover, the market is utilizing diagnostic devices, especially imaging systems for cancer detection, and treatment devices for hair removal, acne, skin resurfacing, and lesion removal. Whereas, nowadays, the market is emerging with new developments, such as the progression of monoclonal antibodies for chronic inflammatory diseases, the boosting use of Artificial Intelligence in diagnosis and imaging, groundbreaking treatments, including topical roflumilast for seborrheic dermatitis, and continued innovations in energy-driven devices for cosmetic procedures.

What are the Key Growth Drivers in the Expansion of the Dermatology Market?

In 2025, the global market is experiencing significant growth due to the escalating disposable incomes in various regions, which further offers higher expenditure on skincare and cosmetic procedures. Furthermore, the evolving consumer desire for youthful, healthy, and aesthetically appealing skin fuels the growth in cosmetic dermatology, particularly anti-wrinkle treatments and skin tightening. Alongside, emergence of diverse skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma, is widely driving demand for well-developed and safer skin treatments among the public.

What are the Major Trends in the Dermatology Market?

The market possesses major growth factors, including a rise in investments in developing skin care treatments.

In July 2025, Tokyo RE fund raised $105m, and KKR bids €327m for dermatology brands.

In April 2025, Azitra, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision dermatology, and Alumni Capital LP secured up to $20 million in funding to expand the advancement of Azitra’s portfolio of therapies for rare and severe skin conditions.

In March 2024, dermatology platform Cureskin raised $20 million in funding led by HealthQuad to boost its AI capabilities further and broaden its range of solution offerings.



What is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

The global dermatology market is facing certain limitations, such as increased competition from other dermatologists and influencers in the crowded digital space, necessitating effective, often tech-powered, marketing strategies. Besides this, minimal reimbursement counts, especially from Medicare, and the high out-of-pocket costs for treatments are developing financial hurdles for both providers and patients.

Regional Analysis

Why Did Asia Pacific Dominate the Dermatology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the Asia Pacific held the biggest revenue share of the market. India and China are facing a rise in geriatric population, which is highly prone to skin diseases, like skin cancers is widely fueling the ASAP’s market expansion. Along with this, other environmental factors, especially intense UV radiation and pollution, are contributing to the development of skin diseases, further accelerating market demand. Apart from this, ongoing advances comprise highly advanced laser devices and systems, like CO2 lasers and IPL systems, specifically customized for Asian skin types. And, South Korea, India, and Thailand are supporting medical tourism for cost-effective and advanced aesthetic dermatology treatments.

For instance,

In March 2025, Alumis Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. collaborated and agreed to establish, manufacture, and commercialize ESK-001, a highly selective, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for dermatology indications in Japan.

In April 2025, Novartis, a global player in innovative medicines, and the Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS) entered into a partnership focused on transforming dermatological care in the United Arab Emirates.

What Made North America Significantly Grow in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, North America is anticipated to expand rapidly in the dermatology market. North America’s robust healthcare budgets are highly enabling a major investment in advanced treatments and diagnostic tools. As well as merging research and development efforts is resulting in new and optimized drugs and therapies for skin conditions. These developments in technologies further provide less invasive skin resurfacing, wrinkle reduction, and volume enhancement, with innovations, such as the CoolPeel laser, offering precision with decreased recovery time.

For this market,

In April 2025, Physician Growth Partners, a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm, announced its Houston, TX-based Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology and its sister brand, Team Dermatology, in their partnership with DermCare Management.

In July 2025, AESTURA, Korea's #1 dermatologist-recommended dermocosmetic brand for sensitive skin, launched at all Sephora Canada locations.

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Held a Major Share of the Dermatology Market in 2024?

The cosmetic dermatology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. The segment is driven by wider innovations in medical injectables, chemical peels, and skin rejuvenation therapies. On the other hand, a rise in emphasis on aesthetic appeal and self-care, breakthroughs in less invasive and non-surgical treatments, are ultimately impacting the segment and the overall market development. Alongside the merging novel lasers, LED devices, triLift, and EMFACE are greatly employed to treat pigmentary issues, scars, wrinkles, stimulate collagen, and improve skin quality.

Although the surgical dermatology segment is estimated to witness a notable growth during 2025-2034. A surge in skin diseases, especially skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, and eczema, fuels the need for surgical treatments and interventions. The development of sophisticated imaging tools like confocal microscopy, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and high-frequency ultrasound is becoming more integrated to enhance the diagnosis and management of skin conditions. Besides this, a major expansion in the use of Mohs surgery for complex cases, advancements in cryosurgery, and the continued integration of laser and energy-based devices for both cosmetic and therapeutic purposes are also contributing to the market growth.

By application analysis

How did the Acne Segment Dominate the Dermatology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the acne segment was dominant in the global market. A rise in acne issues in teenagers and young adults is mainly fueling the widespread demand for innovative dermatology approaches. Alterations in hormone levels, which lead to hyperandrogenism, are a crucial driver of hormonal acne, increasing the demand for relevant treatments. Researchers are increasingly focusing on strong management strategies for stubborn cases of acne and reducing scarring. Along with this, advancing technologies are also emerging in AI-enabled diagnostic tools and phototherapy devices, like LED masks.

On the other hand, the dermatitis segment is predicted to expand fastest in the coming era. The segment is propelled by greater cases of skin disorders, specifically atopic dermatitis (eczema), which accelerates demand for effective products and treatments. Besides this, an ongoing detailed study of the genetic basis (e.g., the role of filaggrin gene mutations) and molecular mechanisms of AD, resulting in new therapeutic targets. Additionally, there are also novel topical treatments, such as new vehicle formulations of existing steroids, and compounds like rofumilast and tapinarof for mild to moderate AD are highly boosting the overall market expansion.

By end-use analysis

What Made the Skin Clinics Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In the dermatology market, the skin clinics segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2024. The segment is driven by the increasing awareness regarding dermatological diseases and the availability of advanced treatment solutions, which results in increased demand for dermatological services and products. In the respective market, phenomenal developments are assisting the segment growth, such as a broader integration of groundbreaking technologies, particularly contactless Neo Elite laser treatment. This further supports escalated skin rejuvenation and quick results, as well as developments in energy-based devices and injectables to highlight wrinkles and skin resurfacing. Currently, these skin clinics are facilitating other treatments, including Botox and dermal fillers, with other approaches, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, also gaining traction.

What are the Recent Developments in the Dermatology Market?

In August 2025, AbbVie unveiled a global study to understand disease burden in dermatology.

In July 2025, Wishpro launched an advanced magnetic infusion technology for smarter skin management.

In June 2025, Hydrafacial introduced HydraFillic 9-Peptide booster for advanced skin rejuvenation.

In January 2025, Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc., a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions, unveiled its updated ellacor ® system, the first and only minimally invasive in-office solution to remove skin, treat wrinkles, and rejuvenate skin.

system, the first and only minimally invasive in-office solution to remove skin, treat wrinkles, and rejuvenate skin. In October 2024, Emcure launched Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals to boost its dermatology offerings.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product Type

Medical Dermatology

Surgical Dermatology

Dermatopathology

Pediatric Dermatology

Cosmetic Dermatology

Cutaneous Lymphoma

Dermatoimmunology

Others

By Application

Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Skin Cancer

Rosacea

Alopecia

Others



By End-Use

Skin Clinics

Hospitals

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

