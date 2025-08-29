Notification on transactions concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities at Grigeo Group AB

Grigeo Group AB (hereinafter – the “Company”) hereby announces that it has received notifications of transactions conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities at the Company (see annexes).

In accordance with the information provided in the annexes, the persons concerned have acquired shares in the Company. This completes the implementation of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2025 to increase the Company’s share capital and to approve the revised Articles of Association.

Under this resolution, shares of the Company have been granted to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries free of charge through the issuance of new shares. The newly issued shares were fully paid for out of the reserve established by the Company for the purpose of granting shares.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief executive officer of Grigeo Group AB

+370 5 243 5801

Attachments