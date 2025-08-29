SEGG Executives In Nashville for NTT INDYCAR and INDY NXT by Firestone Season Finale to Finalize 2026 Elite Driver Program

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, will close out the 2025 NTT INDYCAR and INDY NXT by Firestone season in Nashville this weekend with both a strong on-track presence and to finalize its innovative and strategic Elite Driver Program for the next racing season.

SEGG Media executives attending the Music City season finale include:

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media

Marc Bircham, Main Board Director of SEGG Media and Head of Sports.com Acquisitions

Warren Macal, Board Director of SEGG Media

Gregory Potts, COO of SEGG Media

Patrick Ogle, Director of Concerts.com



The leadership team will use the weekend to finalize sponsorship deals, advance the rollout of the 2026 SEGG Elite Driver Program, and highlight integration across Sports.com, Lottery.com, and Concerts.com in motorsports, media, and live entertainment.

“Being present at the season finale in Nashville is not just about celebrating racing excellence — it’s about securing SEGG Media’s place at the forefront of motorsports and entertainment for 2026 and beyond,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media. “Our Elite Driver Program is designed to mentor and elevate the next generation of talent, while delivering global brand exposure with experienced drivers that are household names. The innovative and comprehensive driver program will create value for our shareholders.”

On-track representation includes three SEGG Media-backed drivers:

Callum Ilott (“The Comeback Kid”) — riding momentum after back-to-back P6 finishes, Ilott looks to close the season on another high with PREMA Racing.

Louis Foster (“Fast Foster”) — competing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in striking new black and gold livery. Foster’s car features the Sports.com logo prominently on the end caps of the front wing, ensuring strong brand visibility throughout the weekend. Known for his remarkable comebacks, Foster most recently fought through the field at Portland to finish P13 after contact from another competitor.

Seb Murray — making his Nashville Superspeedway debut with Andretti Cape Indy NXT, running a refreshed livery that integrates SEGG Media’s brands: Lottery.com branding across the sidepods, Sports.com on the rear wing, and additional Lottery.com decals along the midsection of the car. Murray impressed in pre-event testing with pace just outside the top-10.



“It’s the last race this weekend, the last chance to deliver a strong result for RLL and all of our partners who have made this season possible,” said Louis Foster. “The team and I are laser-focused on finishing strong. It’s a long off-season, so it would be great to end on a high.”



Nashville Superspeedway Schedule (ET / UK):

Saturday, August 30 Practice 1: 10:30 (15:30 UK) – FS2 / Sky Sports Mix Qualifying: 14:00 (19:00 UK) – FS2 / Sky Sports F1 Practice 3: 16:30 (21:30 UK) – FS2 / 22:30 UK Sky Sports F1

Sunday, August 31 Race: 14:00 (19:00 UK) – FOX / Sky Sports F1



The Music City finale brings down the curtain on a milestone season for both Andretti’s IndyCar and Indy NXT teams, and for SEGG Media as it continues building momentum across motorsports, entertainment, and shareholder value creation.



About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets, including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

