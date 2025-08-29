Monaco Classic Week Sets Sail with 160 Boats and a Touch of Cinema

MONACO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10 to 13 September, the Principality will once again celebrate its maritime heritage as the 17th edition of Monaco Classic Week – La Belle Classe takes over the harbor. Organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), the event brings together a spectacular fleet of around 160 vessels, spanning from vintage sailing yachts to motorboats and powerboats, in what has become one of the most distinctive gatherings of its kind.

Some 50 classic sailing yachts, 14 period motor-yachts, 70 vintage powerboats – including an exceptional fleet of 50 Rivas, never before assembled in Monaco and brought together in collaboration with Monaco Boat Service, Riva Exclusive Dealer – and 25 dinghies from the historic 12-foot class are expected to line Monaco’s quays. Each vessel is a living witness to a golden era of yachting, testifying to the timeless elegance of life at sea.

Among the highlights are 24 centenarian sailing yachts, including Partridge (1885), celebrating her 140th anniversary, and other icons such as Sky (1890), Tuiga (1909), Mariette of 1915 (1915) and Thea (1918). Their presence underscores the enduring beauty of naval craftsmanship. International participation remains strong, with 40 members of the Manhattan Yacht Club returning on Mariska (1908), while a Saudi delegation from the Amaala Yacht Club joins the regattas aboard Black Swan (1899).

Motorboating enthusiasts will also find plenty to admire. Monaco, which hosted its first international powerboat meetings back in 1904, welcomes a fleet of mahogany runabouts from the 1950s, led by Chris Craft and Riva, emblems of the Dolce Vita. Alongside them, 15 motor-yachts that have navigated more than a century of innovation will showcase the art of restoration and preservation.

This year’s edition also opens its doors to art and cinema with two exclusive exhibitions. Action! Classic Yachts on the Big Screen retraces cinema’s fascination with yachting, and stars vessels such as Kalizma (1906), once owned by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor; Errol Flynn’s Zaca (1928); Marge (1930), immortalised in Plein Soleil starring Alain Delon; and the schooner Invader (1905), where Charlie Chaplin and Paulette Goddard first met. Displayed alongside the iconic Rivas – true film stars in their own right, featured in numerous Hollywood and European productions including James Bond – the exhibition highlights the timeless dialogue between cinema and the sea.

At the same time, photographer Kos Evans, an international figure in marine imagery, unveils her Rock & Royals series, unique works created on old sailcloth that blend photography, heritage and craftsmanship to transform each snapshot into a timeless creation.

Beyond racing and exhibitions, the event embraces lifestyle with culinary contests and an Elegance Contest, while the prestigious Monaco Classic Week Trophy will be awarded by a Grand Jury chaired by legendary sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston.

Blending competition, culture and camaraderie, the 2025 Monaco Classic Week confirms its role as a living showcase of maritime heritage. On land and at sea, it reflects not only the art of sailing but also the enduring inspiration drawn from the sea itself.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9b13155-83c0-4ede-88c8-3be3d996c799