LTC ACO Ranks Top 3 Nationally in Savings Per Beneficiary While Advancing Quality in 2024

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO , the most experienced Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. dedicated solely to Medicare beneficiaries residing in assisted living and long-term care facilities, today announced it achieved the third highest savings per beneficiary and achieved the highest quality scores in its reporting pathway under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) during the 2024 performance year.

LTC ACO achieved total savings of over $66.2 million, resulting in an earned performance payment of $48.7 million. Since 2018, LTC ACO has generated more than $198 million in total savings with approximately $140 million in earned performance payments, making LTC ACO the most reliable and successful ACO serving providers treating this population.

"We are extremely proud that LTC ACO and our participating practices ranked among the top three ACOs in savings per beneficiary out of more than 470 ACOs across the country, while also achieving year-over-year gains in quality performance,” said Al Shaine, president of LTC ACO. “Our results in 2024 reflect the dedication of our providers and the strength of our model. LTC ACO remains committed to transforming the quality of healthcare for people residing in long-stay facilities, by enabling the success of our partner practices in value-based care through trusted insights and interventions.”

Now in its 11th consecutive year of MSSP participation, LTC ACO continues to grow year-over-year serving more primary care practices in long-term care and assisted living facilities. The company expects to add more than 20 new practice groups to the ACO for performance year 2026.

To support its continued growth, LTC ACO is investing in leadership and infrastructure, including the recent addition of Brittain Brantley as Chief Operating Officer. Brantley brings extensive executive experience in clinical operations and value-based care delivery models, which will help guide ambitious service enhancements. Central to these efforts are LTC ACO’s advanced reporting to identify at-risk beneficiaries for intensive interventions, built using predictive analytics and artificial intelligence. These tools provide actionable insights at the point of care, improve quality outcomes, and reinforce LTC ACO’s position as a leader in delivering advanced reporting support for long-term care providers.

To learn more about how LTC ACO helps providers and facilities achieve financial success and improve clinical impact, visit http://www.ltcaco.com .

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the longest-standing Medicare Shared Savings Program Accountable Care Organization (ACO) dedicated to Medicare beneficiaries residing in assisted living and long-term care facilities and the providers who treat them. Visit http://www.ltcaco.com to learn more and explore opportunities for participation.