SEGG Media Unveils Next-Generation Corporate Website, Showcasing Completion of Turnaround and Launch of Growth Phase

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, seggmediacorp.com, a dynamic digital hub that signals the completion of the Company’s turnaround and the beginning of its next phase of aggressive growth.

The new site highlights SEGG Media’s evolution into a content-first, high-growth media platform with a bold focus on fan engagement, younger audiences, and immersive digital experiences. By centralizing access to the Company’s portfolio — including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com — the website positions the Company as a modern, transparent, and forward-thinking brand built for scale.

“This launch is about more than a new look — it’s about connecting with the next generation of audiences,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media. “We have restructured the Company into a lean, innovative, and globally relevant media company. Our new digital front door reflects that transformation and positions us to engage fans, capture younger demographics, and deliver sustainable shareholder value.”

Key Features Driving Growth and Engagement

Unified Corporate Identity – A clear, consistent narrative linking the Company’s verticals and growth strategy.

Investor Transparency – A streamlined portal for stakeholders, underscoring SEGG Media’s commitment to accountability and long-term value creation.

Fan Engagement & Culture – Dedicated sections spotlighting leadership, talent, and content designed to inspire the next generation of fans.

Ecosystem Integration – Direct access to SEGG’s global portfolio of brands, reinforcing the Company’s strategy to scale across sports, live entertainment, and digital media.

This digital relaunch marks the final stage of SEGG Media’s turnaround, which included restructuring, new market entries, and the monetization of key assets like Sports.com. The Company now stands as a forward-thinking, content-driven powerhouse, leveraging technology and cultural relevance to capture new markets, engage younger audiences, and deliver shareholder returns.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets, including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

