VCI Global’s CyberSecure Cloud Goes Live in Malaysia, Setting New Standard for Encrypted Data Protection

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced the commercial go-live of its CyberSecure Cloud service in Malaysia. The platform provides enterprises and government organizations with sovereign-grade, military-grade encrypted data protection, powered by the Company’s proprietary QuantVault technology.

Designed for organizations that require uncompromising security and regulatory compliance, CyberSecure Cloud combines EAL4-certified hardware-level encryption with a suite of enterprise cybersecurity features, including:

Automated backup and recovery to protect against ransomware attacks and critical data loss

Integrated firewall gateway ensuring secure client access and robust perimeter defense

Scalable storage plans ranging from 3TB to 50TB, meeting the needs of SMEs up to large enterprises

Flexible deployment options, including on-premises vaults or clustered vault architectures for data residency compliance and high availability

The market opportunity for CyberSecure Cloud is substantial. Malaysia’s enterprise and government cybersecurity market is valued at approximately US$500 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$700 million by 2030, according to Statista. At the regional level, the ASEAN cybersecurity market is expected to expand from approximately US$5.5 billion in 2025 to reach US$12.2 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence.

With the service already onboarding Malaysian businesses, VCI Global will launch a dedicated customer portal by the end of September 2025, enabling enterprises to subscribe, scale, and manage their encrypted storage needs seamlessly online.

Following its Malaysian debut, VCI Global plans to expand CyberSecure Cloud into Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Indonesia as part of its phased rollout strategy, thereby strengthening the company’s position as a regional leader in encrypted cloud infrastructure and Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS).

“The launch of CyberSecure Cloud in Malaysia marks a key execution milestone for VCIG. We are delivering military-grade encryption, automated resilience, and flexible deployment to market today. Our vision is to scale this platform regionally, empowering organizations to safeguard their most critical data with sovereign-grade protection,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

