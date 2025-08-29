Kaldvik AS - Resolution to launch the subsequent offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATIONOR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Frøya, 29 August 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kaldvik AS ("Kaldvik" or the "Company") on 5 June 2025 regarding a successfully completed private placement (the "Private Placement") of 38,011,050 new shares raising gross proceeds of approximately EUR 46.2 million and potential subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 4,300,000 new shares at an offering price of NOK 14 per new share (the "Subscription Price").

The board of directors has today resolved to launch the Subsequent Offering.

The resolution is conditional on the registration of a prospectus prepared for offering new shares to eligible shareholders in the Subsequent Offering with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "Prospectus"). It is expected that the Prospectus will be registered on or about 1 September 2025, and that the subscription period in the Subsequent Offering will commence at 09:00 hours (CEST) on 2 September 2025 and end at 16:30 (CEST) on 16 September 2025.

The Subsequent Offering is available to shareholders of the Company as of close of trading on 4 June 2025, as recorded in the VPS on 6 June 2025 (the "Record Date"), who (i) were not included in the pre-sounding phase of the Private Placement, (ii) were not allocated offer shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action ("Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders will be granted non-tradeable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") that, subject to applicable law, give a right to subscribe for and be allocated shares in the Subsequent Offering at the Subscription Price. The Eligible Shareholders will be granted 0.16865 Subscription Rights for each existing share registered as held by such Eligible Shareholder as of the Record Date. The Subscription Rights will be registered on each Eligible Shareholder's VPS account. Over-subscription will not be permitted and subscription without subscription rights will not be permitted.

Allocation of new shares in the Subsequent Offering is expected to take place on or about 17 September 2025, and the new shares are expected to be delivered on or about 24 September 2025 (subject to timely payment of the Subscription Price and registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises). Further information regarding the Subsequent Offering will be set out in the Prospectus.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Arion Banki hf and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge are acting as managers (the "Managers") in the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company in relation to the Subsequent Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Róbert Róbertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

