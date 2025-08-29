Mountain America Credit Union Announces Recipients of $300,000 Elevate Scholarship Program

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, recently awarded $300,000 in scholarships to 150 students from 85 high schools across the credit union’s five state footprint. The Elevate Scholarship program granted these scholarships of $2,000 each to support students’ academic dreams by expanding access to higher education.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Education plays a pivotal role in preparing people for a successful future. We applaud these students and their continued pursuit of higher education,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “We commit daily to making a positive impact on our members’ lives and in our communities. This exemplifies one of the ways we support youth and their families to achieve their academic dreams.”

Applicants are pursuing academic excellence in a wide variety of careers including mechanical engineering, elementary education, nursing, and psychology. The criteria used to assess candidates include factors such as academic records, core values, involvement in the community, leadership efforts, and letters of recommendation.

“We understand the crucial role education plays in the lives of our youth and recognize the financial pressure our students and their families may feel,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “We take pride in backing these great students and hope their scholarships provide them more opportunities to access higher education and a bright future.”

The Elevate Scholarship program is part of the Mountain America Foundation, which was created to strengthen the credit union’s commitment to serve the communities within Utah, Montana, Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The foundation’s focus includes education, health, and overall well-being.

To view the full list of 2025 recipients and find more information about the Elevate Scholarship program, visit macu.com/elevate.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.