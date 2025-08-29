Semler Scientific, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 28, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Semler Scientific, Inc. ("Semler Scientific" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMLR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 10, 2021 and April 15, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Semler Scientific investors have until October 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Semler Scientific provides technology solutions aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare providers.

The Semler Scientific class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose a material investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) into potential violations of the False Claims Act, instead discussing such violations only in hypothetical terms.

According to the complaint, on February 28, 2025, Semler Scientific disclosed that it had received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) from the DOJ in July 2017 under the False Claims Act, investigating whether the Company and others improperly marketed devices using photoplethysmography technology as reimbursable by Medicare. Semler also acknowledged “a risk that DOJ will file a complaint or complaint in intervention” seeking damages. On this news, the price of Semler Scientific stock fell more than 9%.

Then, on April 15, 2025, Semler Scientific announced that it had “reached agreement in principle on payment of $29.75 million to settle all claims” (excluding potential relator counsel fees). On this disclosure, the Company’s stock price fell nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

