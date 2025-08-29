The North West Company Inc. Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will be reporting its second quarter results on September 8, 2025, after market hours, and will host a conference call for its second quarter results the next day on September 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 1-800-898-3989 with a passcode of 4960688#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before October 9, 2025, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a passcode of 1624688#.

Company Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 229 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.6 billion.

For more information contact:

Alexis Cloutier, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of North West

Phone: (204) 938-8976 / Email: acloutier@northwest.ca

Visit: www.northwest.ca