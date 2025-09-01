Press Release

Nokia upgrades Vortex’s IP edge and transport network to enhance broadband services across Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat

Upgraded IP/MPLS-based network to enhance efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve customer experience.

Strengthening IP aggregation and edge networks to offer faster speeds and support Vortex’s growth into Tier 3 and 4 cities.

1 September 2025

New Delhi, India – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by the Vortex Group to modernize its IP edge and transport network across Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat. The refreshed IP aggregation and edge networks will support increased broadband speeds and enable Vortex to expand services to underserved areas. This collaboration will transform Vortex’s broadband network, enabling more than 150 smaller ISPs connected to its network to access high-speed, scalable infrastructure and deliver enhanced internet services to their local customers across the three states.

With Nokia’s advanced Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) solution, Vortex will streamline its infrastructure by consolidating multiple lower-capacity BNGs into a single, scalable system capable of supporting more than 200,000 subscribers. This strategic investment will reduce CAPEX and OPEX while improving reliability. The upgrade positions Vortex to introduce higher-speed broadband plans and scale rapidly across Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat. Alongside its retail expansion, Vortex is also leveraging Nokia’s solutions to strengthen its internal backbone network, laying the groundwork for long-term growth, regional reach, and wholesale partnerships. Nokia’s IP edge and transport platforms, powered by proprietary silicon technology, provide the flexibility and scalability essential for sustainable broadband service delivery.

The upgrade will significantly enhance Vortex’s broadband services by transitioning its network infrastructure from Layer 2 (L2) to a Layer 3 (L3) IP/MPLS-based architecture, improving operational efficiency and increasing overall capacity. As part of the deployment, Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR series routers and 7750 SR-1 BNG, enabling Vortex to replace its legacy BNGs and switches with high-capacity, scalable solutions built for long-term growth.

“Upgrading to Nokia’s IP/MPLS network allows us to deliver a superior broadband experience with greater reliability, capacity, and speed. This transformation positions us to expand into Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities across Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat helping bridge the digital divide and unlock new growth opportunities. Our partnership with Nokia is a strategic step towards enabling high-speed internet access to more households and businesses across India,” said Vineet Nishar (Lalu), Managing Director at Vortex Group.

“As we witness a growing surge in broadband, service providers need networks that scale efficiently while maintaining reliability. Our high-performance 7750 SR-1 BNG and 7250 IXR routers will enable the Vortex Group to modernize their networks and scale seamlessly while improving operational efficiency. This upgrade will enable them to consolidate infrastructure, reduce operational overhead, and enhance services for existing customers while also expanding into new markets,” said Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Business Development for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: Nokia Multi-Access Gateway (BNG)

Product Page: 7250 Interconnect Router

Product Page: 7750 Service Router

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Vortex Group

Vortex Group is a next-generation connectivity solutions provider committed to redefining how India experiences the internet. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, the Group operates across the broadband and digital infrastructure landscape, empowering both urban centers and underserved communities. At the core of its operations is Vortex Netsol, the Group’s ISP arm, delivering high-speed fiber broadband, enterprise-grade connectivity, and multi-play services across Maharashtra, Goa & Gujarat. Vortex has built a robust network backbone with public peering at major internet exchanges, ensuring low-latency, high-availability services for consumers and businesses.

Driven by a strong partner ecosystem, a customer-first approach, and a growing presence in Wi-Fi solutions for residential and SME segments, Vortex continues to expand its reach and capabilities. From collaborating with Local Cable Operators (LCOs) for last-mile delivery to rolling out enterprise and leased line services, the Group is actively bridging the digital divide. With its footprint steadily growing nationwide, Vortex Group is positioned to be a key player in India’s digital connectivity space, driving scalable, reliable and customer-centric broadband solutions.

Website: www.vortexnetsol.com

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Asia Pacific

Email: cordia.so@nokia.com

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com