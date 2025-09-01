CoinEx Flexible Savings: The Best Way to Earn Passive Income with Industry-Highest APYs





HONG KONG, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for the best way to earn passive income in crypto? CoinEx is proud to announce the launch of CoinEx Flexible Savings, a product that allows you to enjoy industry-highest APYs with low-risk and flexible subscription and redemption.

Designed for both beginners and experienced investors, this product enables you the flexibility to subscribe and redeem assets anytime. It’s the best flexible savings crypto option to grow wealth with low risk and maximum convenience.

Earn Industry-Highest APYs

CoinEx continues to set the standard by offering industry-highest APYs, giving users unmatched earning opportunities in the market. With highly competitive rates and real-time returns, you can grow your assets like never before:

USDT : ~16% APY

: ~16% APY BTC : ~11% APY

: ~11% APY USDC: ~17% APY



These rates make CoinEx Flexible Savings stand out as the best flexible savings crypto product, ensuring your money works harder for you.

How to Subscribe

All registered CoinEx users can participate in Flexible Savings with no additional requirements. Here is a how to subscribe CoinEx Flexible Savings Step-by-Step Guide (Web Version):

Visit CoinEx official website, log in to your account, and select [Flexible Savings] under [Earn] in the top navigation bar.







On the "Flexible Savings" page, you can view all savings products. You may also check the [My Spot assets only] box to filter subscribable currencies or search for specific products. Click the [Subscribe] button next to the currency, and the subscription pop-up will appear. Enter the subscription amount to view the Est. Daily Income, then read the rules, check the agreement box, and click [Subscribe]. After successful subscription, you may click [Go to Earn Account], or go to [Assets] > [Earn] to view your flexible savings assets and current subscribing products.

*The minimum subscription amount varies across different savings products.

Secure, Flexible, and User-Centric

Guided by its mission as “Your Crypto Trading Expert,” CoinEx is committed to providing secure, user-friendly, and convenient trading services worldwide. With the powerful CoinEx Flexible Savings, the platform continues to create more opportunities for users to earn passive income while exploring the world of crypto.

Start today with CoinEx Flexible Savings and experience the best way to earn passive income with industry-highest APYs.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com



