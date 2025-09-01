Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 25 August 2025 – 29 August 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 35

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement   23,675,00016.36387,330,750
25 August 2025150,00018.542,781,000
26 August 2025150,00018.592,788,500
27 August 2025150,00018.282,742,000
28 August 2025170,00017.913,044,700
29 August 2025170,00017.893,041,300
Total, week number 35790,00018.2214,397,500
Accumulated under the program   24,465,00016.42401,728,250

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,710,696 own shares corresponding to 1.98 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

