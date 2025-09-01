Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 25 August 2025 – 29 August 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 35
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|23,675,000
|16.36
|387,330,750
|25 August 2025
|150,000
|18.54
|2,781,000
|26 August 2025
|150,000
|18.59
|2,788,500
|27 August 2025
|150,000
|18.28
|2,742,000
|28 August 2025
|170,000
|17.91
|3,044,700
|29 August 2025
|170,000
|17.89
|3,041,300
|Total, week number 35
|790,000
|18.22
|14,397,500
|Accumulated under the program
|24,465,000
|16.42
|401,728,250
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,710,696 own shares corresponding to 1.98 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments