Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 35

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 23,675,000 16.36 387,330,750 25 August 2025 150,000 18.54 2,781,000 26 August 2025 150,000 18.59 2,788,500 27 August 2025 150,000 18.28 2,742,000 28 August 2025 170,000 17.91 3,044,700 29 August 2025 170,000 17.89 3,041,300 Total, week number 35 790,000 18.22 14,397,500 Accumulated under the program 24,465,000 16.42 401,728,250

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,710,696 own shares corresponding to 1.98 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

