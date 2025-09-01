Atos Group strengthens its management team to further execute and accelerate its transformation plan

Paris, France – September 1, 2025 – Atos Group, a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the appointments of four senior executives to strengthen its executive team. These seasoned leaders will join the leadership management team and support the next phase of the Group’s fast-moving transformation plan to restore sustainable profitable growth, improve performance, and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

Philippe Salle, Atos Group Chairman and CEO says: “I am pleased to welcome these world-class leaders to our team, a significant addition to further bolster our management team. With the Group’s financial structure secure, their leadership and experience in their respective areas will be crucial in accelerating our ‘Genesis’ transformation plan and leveraging the Group’s strengths to support its rebound.

Their arrival reflects shared confidence in our strong foundation, our transformation plan, and our talented global workforce, as well as trust in our ability to turn this into appreciable growth in revenue and profitability over the next four years.”

Florin Rotar is appointed EVP, Group Chief Technology Officer and will be part of the Group’s Leadership Team. In his new role as Group CTO, he will capitalize on his two decades of experience scaling AI & emerging technologies, his global perspective and industry influence to support the Group’s ambition to become a global AI-powered technology partner of choice delivering secure end-to-end digital journeys.

A 25-year Avanade veteran, Florin started as the company’s first employee in Europe, entrepreneurially leading the region before holding several leadership positions across the business: Chief Innovation officer, Global Modern Workplace Lead and Global Digital Lead. Holding a Master of Sciences and Telecommunications Engineering from the Faculty of Engineering at Lund University (Sweden), he began his career with Procter & Gamble in 1996 and Andersen Consulting in 1998. Born entrepreneur and passionate about digital technologies, he is recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as "Top 10 CTOs To Watch In 2023” and was awarded “2024 Chief AI Officer of the Year” by HMG Global Leadership Institute.

Laurent Soulier is appointed EVP, Strategy and Operational Excellence and will be part of the Group’s Leadership Team.

Graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Telecom Paris, Board Member and Honorary President of Telecom Paris Alumni association and Board Member of Institut Mines Telecom, Laurent has spent 10 years in the public sector. He started his career in the cybersecurity department of the Ministry of Defense, before moving to the Ministry of Industry, where he led the transposition into French law of European directives regulating the internet and postal sectors. He then pursued his career in leading service companies Adecco and Foncia/Emeria, where he drove ambitious digital transformation programs and M&A strategies designed to enhance customer satisfaction, strengthen operational efficiency and support profitable growth.

Pénélope de Fouquières is appointed SVP, in charge of Communication.

Pénélope brings 20 years of experience in corporate communications, brand development and media relations across international institutions and leading private groups. She began her career in the media industry as a television journalist working for M6, the second French private channel group before joining the African Development Bank in Tunisia, where she led strategic communication programs to promote sustainable development and climate finance projects, including the Bank’s COP21 campaign, and strengthened its international visibility. In 2016, she joined ELSAN, a leading French private healthcare group, as Communications Director and member of the Executive Committee, where she created and structured the communications department and developed the group’s brand identity and reputation over the past nine years. Pénélope holds degrees from Paris-Sorbonne University, the French Press Institute and the London School of Economics.

Camille le Provost is appointed Head of M&A.

Camille is a mergers and acquisitions specialist, known for her expertise in managing complex, high-stakes international transactions. A graduate of EM Lyon, she began her career at BNP Paribas in 2006 before joining Rabobank in 2014, where she led large-scale deals across the industrial and consumer sectors. After four years devoted to her passion for theater, she has been working since 2020 as an independent consultant advising executives and corporates on their external growth strategies – including a year as Head of M&A for the Anjac Group.

