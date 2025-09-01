A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).                   
                  
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                               

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 to 29 August, 2025:                                                                                 

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 97,269   1,162,440,820
25 August 2025 650 13,557.0923 8,812,110
26 August 2025 780 13,414.8462 10,463,580
27 August 2025 750 13,558.0000 10,168,500
28 August 2025 700 13,440.8143 9,408,570
29 August 2025 700 13,234.0714 9,263,850
Total 25-29 August 2025 3,580   48,116,610
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 10,380   142,492,340
Accumulated under the program 100,849   1,210,557,430
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 550,997   6,672,732,176
25 August 2025 3,257 13,660.4037 44,491,935
26 August 2025 3,909 13,468.3832 52,647,910
27 August 2025 3,758 13,626.3864 51,207,960
28 August 2025 3,508 13,526.7432 47,451,815
29 August 2025 3,508 13,276.6648 46,574,540
Total 25-29 August 2025 17,940   242,374,160
Bought from the Foundation* 2,347 13,510.2779 31,708,622
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 58,819   814,882,304
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 571,284   6,946,814,958

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 100,849 A shares and 672,210 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.88% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 September, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

