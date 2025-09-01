Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 to 29 August, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|97,269
|1,162,440,820
|25 August 2025
|650
|13,557.0923
|8,812,110
|26 August 2025
|780
|13,414.8462
|10,463,580
|27 August 2025
|750
|13,558.0000
|10,168,500
|28 August 2025
|700
|13,440.8143
|9,408,570
|29 August 2025
|700
|13,234.0714
|9,263,850
|Total 25-29 August 2025
|3,580
|48,116,610
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|10,380
|142,492,340
|Accumulated under the program
|100,849
|1,210,557,430
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|550,997
|6,672,732,176
|25 August 2025
|3,257
|13,660.4037
|44,491,935
|26 August 2025
|3,909
|13,468.3832
|52,647,910
|27 August 2025
|3,758
|13,626.3864
|51,207,960
|28 August 2025
|3,508
|13,526.7432
|47,451,815
|29 August 2025
|3,508
|13,276.6648
|46,574,540
|Total 25-29 August 2025
|17,940
|242,374,160
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,347
|13,510.2779
|31,708,622
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|58,819
|814,882,304
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|571,284
|6,946,814,958
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 100,849 A shares and 672,210 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.88% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 1 September, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
