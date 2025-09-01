Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 to 29 August, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 97,269 1,162,440,820 25 August 2025 650 13,557.0923 8,812,110 26 August 2025 780 13,414.8462 10,463,580 27 August 2025 750 13,558.0000 10,168,500 28 August 2025 700 13,440.8143 9,408,570 29 August 2025 700 13,234.0714 9,263,850 Total 25-29 August 2025 3,580 48,116,610 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 10,380 142,492,340 Accumulated under the program 100,849 1,210,557,430 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 550,997 6,672,732,176 25 August 2025 3,257 13,660.4037 44,491,935 26 August 2025 3,909 13,468.3832 52,647,910 27 August 2025 3,758 13,626.3864 51,207,960 28 August 2025 3,508 13,526.7432 47,451,815 29 August 2025 3,508 13,276.6648 46,574,540 Total 25-29 August 2025 17,940 242,374,160 Bought from the Foundation* 2,347 13,510.2779 31,708,622 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 58,819 814,882,304 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 571,284 6,946,814,958

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 100,849 A shares and 672,210 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.88% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 September, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

