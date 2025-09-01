GPTBots.ai Partners with GP Batteries to Build a Global Intelligent Customer Service Network

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has entered into a strategic partnership with GP Batteries, a global leader in battery manufacturing. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for the digital transformation of traditional manufacturers by enabling smarter and more efficient customer service systems powered by AI.

The Customer Service Challenge for Battery Experts: Complex Products + Multilingual Markets

Headquartered in Hong Kong, GP Batteries was established in the 1960s and operates in over 50 countries and regions worldwide. Its broad range of batteries is widely used in household appliances, tools, and electronic devices. However, the complexity of its product lines and global operations has brought unprecedented challenges to customer service:

Consumers struggle to identify battery models and their applicable scenarios.

Customer service representatives must memorize vast amounts of knowledge, spending significant time on repetitive inquiries, which limits efficiency.

Multilingual and cross-regional service responses are slow, impacting customer satisfaction.



Partnering with GPTBots.ai: Creating a "Battery Advisor" and "Global Customer Service Ambassador"

GPTBots.ai provided a solution that integrates enterprise knowledge bases, AI Q&A, natural language processing, and multi-channel access. Through simple drag-and-drop configuration, the GP Batteries team quickly built an intelligent customer service system without any coding, offering key features such as battery model recommendations, FAQs, and location guidance.

Within just two months of its launch in the Netherlands, the system handled inquiries from over 1,000 sales channel users, reducing the workload of customer service representatives by more than half. The chatbot now serves as the first layer of customer support, with human agents only handling complex cases, significantly improving overall efficiency.

Over 50% Reduction in Operating Costs and Enhanced Service Experience

Since implementing GPTBots.ai, GP Batteries has achieved an automated response rate of over 50%, reduced operating costs by more than 50%, extended service hours to 24/7, and significantly improved customer satisfaction and response speed.

"We're not AI experts, but GPTBots.ai's user-friendly visual platform and nearly 24/7 support enabled us to quickly turn our ideas into a functional product," said the project lead. "From IT to marketing to senior management, GPTBots.ai’s professional support has enhanced our internal communication, alignment, and execution efficiency."

AI Empowering the Entire Value Chain: A New Paradigm for Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

GPTBots.ai's applications extend beyond customer service. GP Batteries is now collaborating with the GPTBots.ai team to expand AI capabilities across multiple critical areas of enterprise operations:

Sales Forecasting and Supply Chain Optimization: AI analyzes historical data and market trends to improve the accuracy of global sales forecasts, optimize supply chain management, and enhance factory capacity utilization.

AI analyzes historical data and market trends to improve the accuracy of global sales forecasts, optimize supply chain management, and enhance factory capacity utilization. Multilingual Training System for New Employees: Leveraging AI's multilingual Q&A capabilities, standardized training content is delivered to employees from different countries, significantly reducing communication and training costs.

Leveraging AI's multilingual Q&A capabilities, standardized training content is delivered to employees from different countries, significantly reducing communication and training costs. Internal Process Automation: AI agents participate in order processing, channel management, and inventory scheduling, automating business workflows and improving overall operational efficiency.



"AI's multilingual capabilities have enabled our global team to achieve standardized training and services, drastically reducing communication costs," said the marketing head of GP Batteries.

GPTBots.ai's CEO added, "We are not just a tool but a long-term partner for enterprises in implementing AI. We are honored to work with GP Batteries to drive intelligent services and digital operations in the manufacturing industry."

Conclusion

From customer service automation to enterprise-wide intelligence, the collaboration between GP Batteries and GPTBots.ai showcases a new paradigm for digital transformation in manufacturing. GPTBots.ai will continue to empower more enterprises with its no-code AI solutions, enabling them to achieve intelligent operations with low barriers and high efficiency.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com