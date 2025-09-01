Hengdian to host industry soirée at TIFF, highlighting end-to-end ecosystem at world’s biggest movie lot





TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hengdian World Studios, the world’s largest live-action movie base and a top partner for global co-productions, will host an industry soirée in Toronto on September 9 during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Producers, distributors, partners and press are invited to meet the Hengdian World Studios leadership team to learn about its end-to-end filmmaking ecosystem, a one-stop solution for filmmakers. Hengdian’s bases, complete with solar-powered studios, support every stage of production from pre- and post-, and are capable of large-scale features and high-volume short dramas, opening doors to diverse collaborations.

“As a filmmaking hub, Hengdian offers scale, speed, and sustainability all in one place,” says Caroline Guo, general manager for Hengdian World Studios’ International Business Division. “It’s a driving force behind China’s fast-evolving film and TV industry,” says Guo, who will attend the festival and soirée alongside Hengdian World Studios Chairman Yang Zhiwei.

TIFF’s 50th anniversary edition is especially symbolic to Hengdian World Studios, whose parent company Hengdian Group is also celebrating 50 years since its own founding in 1975. To mark this major milestone, Hengdian looks forward to sharing many unique features that define its lasting impact and legacy in film.

End-to-end filmmaking ecosystem

Hengdian World Studios’ is home to a comprehensive, end-to-end filmmaking ecosystem, spanning in total over 33 million sqm in size. It has one of the world’s largest single studios measuring 12,000 sqm alone, as well as underwater facilities, backlot streetscapes and more. Hengdian World Studios possesses virtual production capabilities including real-time camera tracking LED screens, motion capture and cloud pipelines, cutting production time by 40% and costs by up to 50% on certain projects. Hengdian also hosts China’s largest community of background actors, consisting of 140,000 registered actors, including more than 10,000 residing locally to support high-volume shoots.

Mega growth in short dramas

As short dramas soar in popularity worldwide, Hengdian has emerged as a filming and production hub for short-form vertical videos. Currently, more than 60 short-drama crews are shooting at Hengdian World Studios every day, supported by dedicated services for vertical formats. In just the first half of this year, Hengdian has hosted already over 1600 short-drama crews, with production numbers expected to surge past 3000 this year. China’s micro-drama sector added roughly 647,000 jobs in 2024. Globally, mobile-first storytelling is also scaling at speed, with the short drama platform market growing from USD 6.5 billion to USD 7.2 billion in 2025, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to USD 11.9 billion by 2030.

Clean energy and circular sets

Hengdian World Studios has installed 27 rooftop photovoltaic power stations across 45,000m2 of studio roofs across the city. It generates about 5.5 million kWh of clean electricity annually since 2022, reducing CO 2 emissions by more than 4,300 tons each year, all without interrupting filming. A “Zero-Waste Base” initiative at the studio also cuts, repurposes, and safely disposes of on-set solid waste, recycling hundreds of thousands of props annually and extending asset life across productions.

Soirée details

Date and time: 5-7PM, September 9, 2025

5-7PM, September 9, 2025 Venue: TIFF Founders Lounge (2 nd floor, 350 King Street West Toronto)

TIFF Founders Lounge (2 floor, 350 King Street West Toronto) RSVP: via this form



Please RSVP for the Hengdian World Studios industry soirée at the link above. Media interviews are available for Hengdian leaders at pre-arranged times. We look forward to welcoming you for an evening of celebration for 50 years of Hengdian Group and TIFF!

For media enquiries, please contact rebecca.bao@hengdian-group.com.

